Night curfew imposed in Latur, caseload now 25,445, toll 710

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 02-03-2021 20:18 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 20:18 IST
Night curfew will be enforced from Tuesday night till further notice in Latur, some 260 kilometres from here, amid a rise in COVID-19 cases, its collector Prithviraj BP said.

The curfew will be implemented between 11pm and 5am in Latur Municipal Corporation and four municipal councils, namely Udgir, Ausa, Nilanga and Ahmedpur, he said in a live social media interaction.

Emergency and essential services, goods and public transport will be exempt from the curfew, he added.

Latur's COVID-19 tally rose by 49 on Tuesday to reach 25,445, while the death toll increased by one to touch 710.

There are 619 active cases in the district, an official said.

