Maharaja Agrasen Medical College to get mega cancer hospital in Haryana's Agroha

Maharaja Agrasen Medical College Agroha (Hisar) will soon have a mega cancer hospital equipped with all modern facilities, announced Maharaja Agrasen Medical Education & Scientific Research Society.

ANI | Hisar (Haryana) | Updated: 02-03-2021 20:21 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 20:21 IST
Haryana to get mega Cancer Hospital in Agroha' Maharaja Agrasen Medical College (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Maharaja Agrasen Medical College Agroha (Hisar) will soon have a mega cancer hospital equipped with all modern facilities, announced Maharaja Agrasen Medical Education & Scientific Research Society. "Mamta and Madhusudan Agrawal Foundation has taken the initiative with the technical support of the Tata Memorial Center and the cancer hospital will be a 50-bed modern cancer treatment and care centre with the cost of construction of more than Rs 60 crores," reads an official release.

Talking about the announcemnet of the cancer hospital, Rajya Sabha MP, General (Retd) Dr DP Vats said, "This is a major achievement during the tenure of Savitri Jindal, President of Agroha Medical College Steering Committee (Maharaja Agrasen Medical Education and Scientific Research Society) and former Cabinet Minister of Haryana." General Vats further said, "the people of Haryana had been waiting for a cancer hospital for a long time. This is a dream come true for them. Along with Haryana, people of Punjab and Rajasthan will also get the benefit from this cancer hospital."

While thanking the Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal, Health Minister Anil Vij, and the Ajanta Pharma family for this major initiative, President Savitri Jindal said this contribution to the development of Agroha Medical College is unprecedented and beyond words. According to the release, the hospital will be named Samata Purushottam Agrawal Cancer Hospital and Research Institute and its foundation stone will be laid on March 5, by Purushottam Agrawal, Founder Ajanta Pharma Ltd and Samata Group and Honorary Ambassador of Zimbabwe in Mumbai.

"The hospital is being built on the death anniversary of the Samta Agrawal, wife of Purshottam Agrawal," the release said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

