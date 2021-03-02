Left Menu

Iraq launches vaccine program after arrival of China doses

Iraq launched its coronavirus inoculation program Tuesday just hours after the first doses of vaccine arrived from China, a Health Ministry spokesman said. This week, the Health Ministry also made available electronic forms online for Iraqis to make an appointment to receive the vaccine.

PTI | Baghdad | Updated: 02-03-2021 20:40 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 20:35 IST
Iraq launches vaccine program after arrival of China doses
Representation image Image Credit: ANI

Iraq launched its coronavirus inoculation program Tuesday just hours after the first doses of vaccine arrived from China, a Health Ministry spokesman said. The program kicked off as Iraq comes to grips with a second wave of the coronavirus. At dawn, a C-130 military plane arrived in Baghdad with 50,000 Sinopharm vaccine doses gifted by China. More were expected as Iraq's government has allocated funds to secure 1.5 million vaccines from Pfizer and signed a contract for 2 million more from AstraZeneca.

Health Minister Hasan al-Tamimi was the first to receive the vaccine. He was followed by other ministry staff and essential frontline health care workers, said ministry spokesman Saif al-Badr. A health center close to Al-Mustansiriya University will provide vaccines to the elderly, al-Badr said. This week, the Health Ministry also made available electronic forms online for Iraqis to make an appointment to receive the vaccine. Health care worker Mohammed Khudeir was among the first to receive a jab Tuesday in Baghdad's al-Qif hospital. "We were the first who were vaccinated and after half an hour I am still in good health," he said. "I am calling upon the citizens not to be afraid of this vaccine." Some Iraqis have expressed mistrust of the vaccines, their procurement and their effectiveness. Rollout will unfold similar to programs in other countries and prioritize the elderly and those with chronic diseases first, according to the ministry. Iraqi officials are in a race against time as the country grapples with a second wave of the virus, spurred by the more infectious strain first discovered in the United Kingdom. On Tuesday, Iraq recorded over 4,600 new cases over the previous 24 hours, inching closer to a September peak of over 5,000 new infections within a 24-hour period. A total of 703,000 Iraqis have been infected and 13,450 have died of the virus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

US STOCKS-Wall St set for higher open on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

US STOCKS-Wall St jumps on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

Regulator: China not ready to let Boeing 737 Max fly again

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

TMC MLA Jitendra Tiwari joins BJP

Trinamool Congress TMC leader and former Asansol Mayor Jitendra Tiwari on Tuesday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party BJP, ahead of the forthcoming Assembly polls in West Bengal. Tiwari joined BJP in presence of the partys state president Di...

Motor racing-Alonso does not look or drive like a 39-year-old, says Ocon

Esteban Ocon expects new team mate Fernando Alonso to come back strongly with Renault-owned Alpine this season after two years out of Formula One and at the age of 39.The double world champion will be the second oldest driver after Alfa Rom...

U.S. Supreme Court justices scrutinize Republican-backed voting curbs

U.S. Supreme Court justices on Tuesday began hearing arguments on the legality of two Republican-backed voting restrictions in Arizona in a case that could further weaken the Voting Rights Act, a landmark 1965 federal law that bars racial d...

Compensation granted under land acquisition law can be deducted statutorily only:SC

The Supreme Court Tuesday said the compensation given to farmers under land acquisition law can be deducted statutorily only and the State or its instrumentalities cannot do so on other pretext. The observations came from the bench comprisi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021