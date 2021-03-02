Left Menu

COVID-19: 10 more deaths, 730 new cases in Punjab

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 02-03-2021 21:21 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 21:17 IST
Punjab on Tuesday reported 730 new coronavirus cases, pushing infection count to 1,83,538, according to a medical bulletin. On Monday, the state had recorded 635 new cases.

Punjab has been seeing an upswing in the number of fresh COVID-19 cases for the last three weeks.

With 10 more fatalities, the toll rose to 5,860 on Tuesday, the bulletin said.

The number of active cases also jumped from 4,853 on Monday to 5,198 on Tuesday, it said.

Of the new cases, Ludhiana reported the maximum at 115 followed by SBS Nagar (113), Patiala (91), and Hoshiarpur (67) among others.

A total of 374 coronavirus patients were discharged after recovering from the infection, taking the number of cured people to 1,72,480, as per the bulletin.

There are nine critical patients who are on ventilator support while 113 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said.

A total of 50,41,833 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, it said.

