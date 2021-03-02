Left Menu

COVID-19: 102 new cases in Rajasthan

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 02-03-2021 21:23 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 21:23 IST
There was no fresh coronavirus death in Rajasthan on Tuesday while 102 new cases took the infection tally to 3,20,557, the health department said.

The COVID-19 death toll in the state stands at 2,787, it said.

Of the total number of people infected by COVID-19 in the state, 1,340 are under treatment while 3,16,430 people have been discharged after treatment till now, it said.

So far, 519 people have died in Jaipur, 306 in Jodhpur, 222 in Ajmer, 169 in Kota, 167 in Bikaner, 120 in Bharatpur, 123 in Udaipur, 109 in Pali and 101 in Sikar, it said.

Of the new cases, 19 were reported in Jaipur, 14 each in Jodhpur, Kota and Udaipur, 13 in Rajsamand, six each Ajmer and Barmer, four each in Banswara and Pratapgarh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

