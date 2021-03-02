Tunisia detects first cases of British coronavirus variant

Tunisia detects first cases of British coronavirus variantReuters | Tunis | Updated: 02-03-2021 21:43 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 21:41 IST
Tunisia has recorded its first cases of a highly contagious variant of the coronavirus first identified in Britain, the health ministry said on Teusday.
The ministry did not give further details.
(Reporting By Tarek Amara Editing by Gareth Jones)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Britain
- Gareth Jones
- Tunisia