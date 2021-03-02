Left Menu

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 02-03-2021 21:46 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 21:46 IST
MP sees 331 new COVID-19 cases, 259 recoveries

Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday reported 331 fresh coronavirus positive cases, taking the tally of the infections to 2,62,433, the state Health department said.

No new COVID-19 fatality was reported in the last 24 hours in the state, which has so far reported 3,865 deaths, officials said.

During the day, no fresh COVID-19 case was reported in 15 of the total 52 districts in the state.

A total of 259 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the count of recoveries in Madhya Pradesh to 2,55,595, the department said.

With 134 new cases, Indore's caseload went up to 59,892 while that of Bhopal rose to 44,196 with the addition of 46 fresh cases.

Indore has so far reported 933 deaths and Bhopal 618.

Indore is now left with 1,069 active cases while Bhopal has 556 such cases.

With 15,019 new tests, the total number of samples tested for coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh crossed 58.13 lakh on Tuesday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 2,62,433, new cases 331, death toll 3,865, recovered 2,55,595, active cases 2,973, number of tests so far 58,13,881.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

