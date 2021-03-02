Left Menu

UN agencies appeal for $266 million to feed refugees in eastern Africa

A funding shortfall is putting the lives of some three million refugees in eastern Africa at risk, two UN agencies warned on Tuesday.

UN News | Updated: 02-03-2021 21:50 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 21:50 IST
UN agencies appeal for $266 million to feed refugees in eastern Africa

The UN refugee agency, UNHCR, and the World Food Programme (WFP) are appealing for $266 million as they have been forced to cut food rations by up to 60 per cent.

The situation is further compounded by COVID-19 lockdowns and containment measures, they said, which have reduced food stocks in markets in refugee camps, and limited refugees’ ability to support their families through casual jobs and small businesses.

Negative coping strategies

“The pandemic has been devastating for everyone, but for refugees even more so”, said Clementine Nkweta-Salami, UNHCR’s Regional Bureau Director for the East, Horn of Africa and the Great Lakes. The office covers 11 countries, home to some 4.7 million refugees, a staggering 72 per cent of whom face food cuts.

“Unless more funds are made available, thousands of refugees including children will not have enough to eat.”

Ms. Nkweta-Salami said refugees have adopted negative coping strategies to meet their basic food needs, such as skipping or reducing meals, taking out high-interest loans, selling assets, child labour and increased domestic violence, adding “there is often a desperation and a feeling of no alternative.”

Difficult decisions ahead

Meanwhile, WFP has been forced to cut monthly assistance to refugees in six countries, ranging from 16 per cent to up to 60 per cent.

“We’ve never had such a terrible funding situation for refugees”, said Michael Dunford, Regional Director for Eastern Africa.

“We have a $266 million shortfall for the next six months for refugees’ minimum needs. We are deeply concerned that if cuts continue, they will be faced with a very difficult decision: stay in the camps where food and nutrition security is deteriorating, or consider risking going back when it is unsafe.”

‘Unprecedented’ cuts in Rwanda

WFP has slashed support in Rwanda by 60 per cent, describing the move as “unprecedented”. Some 140,000 people from the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Burundi have found refuge in the country.

The agency assists some 138,000 refugees living in camps and 12,500 children from host communities, who attend the same schools as refugees and receive school meals.

Refugees in Rwanda mainly receive cash funding and WFP will require $11 million to provide them with full cash or food rations through August.

Reduction in calorie needs

WFP has reduced food rations for 147,000 refugees in Kenya by 40 per cent, and will need $61 million for operations there from March through August. The agency is also seeking $17 million for 280,000 refugees in neighbouring Tanzania, where rations have been cut by 32 per cent of the minimum recommended calorie requirement.

Uganda is home to the largest refugee population on the continent. Last month, WFP had to cut food assistance to nearly 1.3 million people by 40 per cent of the basic survival ration. To provide full rations, the agency will need $77 million through August. An additional $82 million is needed to assist one million refugees in South Sudan, Ethiopia and Djibouti.

Only refugees in Burundi and Sudan are receiving full rations, WFP added, where the agency requires $18 million through August.

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

US STOCKS-Wall St set for higher open on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

US STOCKS-Wall St jumps on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

Regulator: China not ready to let Boeing 737 Max fly again

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Crisis-hit Lebanese pound falls to new low of 10,000 to the dollar

Lebanons pound tumbled on Tuesday towards 10,000 to the dollar, a record low for a currency battered by a financial meltdown that has fuelled poverty and unrest.The collapse, on a scale Lebanon has never seen, has slashed about 85 of the cu...

Guj polls: Dalit man killed, kin blame victory procession mob

A Dalit man was hacked to death on Tuesday by some people who were allegedly part of the victory celebration of a Congress candidate in Sanodar village in Gujarats Bhavnagar district.Results of Sundays polls in 81 municipalities, 31 distric...

Supreme Court Bar Association writes letter to CJI again seeking immediate resumption of physical hearing in SC

Once again, the Supreme Court Bar Association SCBA has written a letter to the Chief Justice of India CJI SA Bobde seeking immediate resumption of physical hearing in the Supreme Court. The right of the Supreme Court Registry to mute and un...

All private hospitals permitted to give COVID vaccine, Centre to states; utilise optimum capacity of empanelled hospitals

The Centre on Tuesday permitted all private hospitals to give COVID vaccine if they adhere to the laid down norms and also asked the states and union territories to utilise the optimum capacity of private medical facilities empanelled under...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021