Over 1.54 crore vaccine doses administered so far, over 6 lakh on Tuesday: Govt

New Delhi, Mar 2 PTI The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses given in the country has crossed 1.54 crore which include 6,09,845 shots administered on Tuesday, the Union Health Ministry said in its provisional data.The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers HCWs being inoculated against the virus.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-03-2021 21:53 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 21:51 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses given in the country has crossed 1.54 crore which include 6,09,845 shots administered on Tuesday, the Union Health Ministry said in its provisional data.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers (HCWs) being inoculated against the virus. Vaccination of the frontline workers (FLWs) started from February 2.

The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced on March 1 for those who are over 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

A total of 1,54,61,864 vaccine doses have been given, as per the provisional report till 7 pm, the ministry said.

These include 67,32,944 HCWs who have taken the 1st dose and 26,85,665 HCWs who have taken the 2nd dose, 55,47,426 FLWs (1stdose), 828 FLWs (2nd dose), and 4,34,981 beneficiaries more than 60 years old and 60,020 beneficiaries aged 45 and above with specific co-morbidities, the ministry said.

A total of 6,09,845 vaccine doses were given till 7 pm on Tuesday, the forty-sixth day of nationwide COVID-19 vaccination. Out of which 5,21,101 beneficiaries were vaccinated for 1st dose and 88,744 HCWs and FLWs received 2nd dose of vaccine as per the provisional report, the ministry said, adding final reports would be completed for the day by late night.

