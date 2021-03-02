Journalist Sanjay Bohra passes away

Senior journalist Sanjay Bohra died at a hospital here on Tuesday.

Bohra was associated with the BBC, Hindustan Times, Asian Age, DNA, Dainik Bhaskar and Rajasthan Patrika.

According to family sources, Bohra was suffering from coronavirus infection and was admitted to the Rajasthan Health Sciences University (RUHS) a fortnight ago. He is survived by his wife and a daughter.

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, former chief minister Vasundhara Raje, former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot, Health Minister Raghu Sharma have expressed grief on his sudden demise. PTI AG HMB

