96-year-old gets COVID-19 vaccine in Nagaland

A total of 31,391 people have been administered the COVID-19 vaccine in Nagaland till now, a health department official said on Tuesday.

State Immunization Officer Dr Ritu Thurr said that 302 senior citizens and 22 people above 45 years of age with comorbidities were administered the vaccine across the state on Tuesday.

A 96-year-old beneficiary from Dimapur district is the oldest to be inoculated, the officer said.

Thurr said that of the total people administered the vaccine in the state 20,786 are frontline workers and 10,281 are healthcare professionals.

Among the healthcare professionals, 5,678 have received the second shot of the COVID-19 vaccine completing the full course of vaccination, he said.

No adverse events needing medical intervention have been reported after the beneficiaries received the vaccine, including the vaccination of age-appropriate high-risk groups, he said.

Thurr requested all senior citizens and people above 45 years with comorbidities to self-register through cowin.gov.in or do onsite registration along with a Photo ID.

