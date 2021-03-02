Kerala reports 2,938 new COVID-19 cases

Kerala reported 2,938 new COVID-19 cases and 3,512 recoveries in the last 24 hours, informed the state health department on Tuesday. While the state witnessed 16 deaths, as many as 3,512 people recovered from the disease in the same period.

At present, there are 47,277 active cases in the state and the cumulative recoveries in Kerala stand at 10,12,484. The Centre has deputed high-level multi-disciplinary teams to Kerala to ascertain reasons for the surge and coordinate with the State Health Department in COVID-19 control and containment measures.

Advertisement

Over 1.48 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered so far in the country, said the Union Health Ministry.It also informed that 2,08,791 people above 60 or those aged 45-60 with comorbidities have been given first dose of COVID vaccine from Monday 9 am till Tuesday 1 pm. Meanwhile, 12,286 new COVID-19 cases were reported in India in the last 24 hours, the ministry said.

With this, India's total active caseload has reached 1.68 lakh (1,68,358). 91 deaths were reported in the country in the last 24 hours, it added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)