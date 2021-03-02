Left Menu

Amid ''historic'' rollout, UN vaccine project faces some delay

A leader of the UN-backed project to deploy COVID-19 vaccines to needy people in both rich and poor countries acknowledged Tuesday that the rollout has gone slower than expected in some places because of issues with shipping and approval, but insisted that ultimately all doses would be made available.Dr Seth Berkley of GAVI, the Vaccine Alliance, spoke of the hiccups in the COVAX project during an update about its distribution plans.

PTI | Geneva | Updated: 02-03-2021 22:21 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 22:21 IST
Amid ''historic'' rollout, UN vaccine project faces some delay

A leader of the UN-backed project to deploy COVID-19 vaccines to needy people in both rich and poor countries acknowledged Tuesday that the rollout has gone slower than expected in some places because of issues with shipping and approval, but insisted that “ultimately” all doses would be made available.

Dr Seth Berkley of GAVI, the Vaccine Alliance, spoke of the hiccups in the COVAX project during an update about its distribution plans. Meanwhile, the UN health agency chief said millions of doses are expected to arrive in Angola, Cambodia, Congo and Nigeria on Tuesday, marking new momentum for the program. Supporters hailed a “historic” week for the unprecedented program to ship the vaccines developed in record time to fight the pandemic. While early troubles involved logistics and approval delays, a leading question now is whether manufacturers will be able to keep up with demand through COVAX, they said.

UN officials, governments, civil society groups and others have pleaded with manufacturers to do more to expedite and broaden production of vaccines and ensure fair distribution — insisting that the pandemic can only be defeated if everyone is safe from it. “The distribution of vaccines has not been as equitable as we would have liked, but it has certainly been more equitable than it would have been otherwise,” without COVAX, said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, head of the World Health Organization. Dr. Bruce Aylward, a top adviser to Tedros, said “the challenge really remains whether or not now the manufacturers can keep up with the tremendous amount of orders that COVAX is putting through them. But as importantly, that COVAX can access the vaccines and the doses that have been assured to it.” Ivory Coast and Ghana have started vaccinations this week, and Colombia received doses through COVAX on Monday. Some 11 million doses are expected to be delivered this week — among 237 million doses due to be delivered to 142 countries and territories through the end of May.

That's a tweaked timetable: Last month, GAVI announced plans to distribute 336 million doses of the vaccine developed and produced by Oxford University and British-Swedish manufacturer AstraZeneca — a pillar vaccine in the COVAX program.

“Some of the timelines have slipped” said Berkley, the CEO of GAVI. “The same number of doses will ultimately be made available.” COVAX is also to receive 1.2 million doses of a vaccine made and distributed by U.S. pharmaceutical giant Pfizer and German partner BioNTech, which have already shipped doses by the millions to mostly wealthy countries that have bought it. Berkley said Pfizer has required “additional work” from some countries seeking its vaccine, causing “a delay in rolling out that vaccine as compared to the aspirations we had.” The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine needs storage at ultra-cold temperatures, making rollout complex in hot countries and rural areas, for example.

He said South Korea received doses of that vaccine on Friday, but did not specify how many. He suggested more is to come from COVAX. “Just keep in mind that it is very early days,” Berkley said. ''We're in the first week of doing rollouts now.” (AP) IND IND

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

US STOCKS-Wall St set for higher open on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

US STOCKS-Wall St jumps on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

Regulator: China not ready to let Boeing 737 Max fly again

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Crisis-hit Lebanese pound falls to new low of 10,000 to the dollar

Lebanons pound tumbled on Tuesday towards 10,000 to the dollar, a record low for a currency battered by a financial meltdown that has fuelled poverty and unrest.The collapse, on a scale Lebanon has never seen, has slashed about 85 of the cu...

Guj polls: Dalit man killed, kin blame victory procession mob

A Dalit man was hacked to death on Tuesday by some people who were allegedly part of the victory celebration of a Congress candidate in Sanodar village in Gujarats Bhavnagar district.Results of Sundays polls in 81 municipalities, 31 distric...

Supreme Court Bar Association writes letter to CJI again seeking immediate resumption of physical hearing in SC

Once again, the Supreme Court Bar Association SCBA has written a letter to the Chief Justice of India CJI SA Bobde seeking immediate resumption of physical hearing in the Supreme Court. The right of the Supreme Court Registry to mute and un...

All private hospitals permitted to give COVID vaccine, Centre to states; utilise optimum capacity of empanelled hospitals

The Centre on Tuesday permitted all private hospitals to give COVID vaccine if they adhere to the laid down norms and also asked the states and union territories to utilise the optimum capacity of private medical facilities empanelled under...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021