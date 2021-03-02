Left Menu

Turkey logs nearly 12,000 coronavirus cases, highest since Jan. 7 -health ministry

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 02-03-2021 22:59 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 22:56 IST
Turkey logs nearly 12,000 coronavirus cases, highest since Jan. 7 -health ministry
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Turkey recorded 11,837 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, Health Ministry data showed, the highest level since Jan. 7, bringing the total number of cases to 2,723,316.

Data also showed 68 people died due to COVID-19 in the same period, raising the toll to 28,706.

On Monday evening, President Tayyip Erdogan lifted weekend lockdowns in low- and medium-risk cities and limited lockdowns to Sundays in those deemed higher risk under what he called a "controlled normalisation".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google expands data regions coverage to Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides user indices

Google makes it easier to join Meet calls from 3rd party systems

March 2021 update rolling out to Google Pixel devices

Boeing, Australian air force say pilotless, fighter-like jet completed first test flight

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Central Vista: DDA proposes land use change of 2 plots likely to house new PMO

The DDA has proposed to change the land use of four plots including two that are likely to be used for the construction of the new Prime Ministers Office as part of the Central Vista redevelopment plan.In its public notice issued last week,...

UK to open first LGBT+ retirement home as market grows

By Hugo Greenhalgh LONDON, March 2 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Britains first LGBT retirement home is set to open in mid-2021, the housing association behind the London riverside apartments said on Tuesday, highlighting a growing market of...

New U.S. CDC rules for DRC, Guinea travelers take effect Thursday

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention CDC issued new public health requirements for U.S. visitors who have recently been in the Democratic Republic of the Congo DRC or Guinea because of concerns about Ebola that take effect Thursda...

10-year-old run over by train

A ten-year-old boy was run over by a train while collecting cow dung on railway tracks in Kalamna area near here, police said on Tuesday.The deceased was identified as Surya Doman Madhukar, a resident of Vijaya Nagar slum.The boy was hit by...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021