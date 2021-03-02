Over 10K senior citizens get jab in Delhi

Over 10,000 senior citizens in Delhi received their first shots of the coronavirus vaccine on Tuesday, almost double the number of people above 60 years who got the jab on the inaugural day of the vaccination drive's the second phase, officials said.

The Health Department recorded a marginal increase for those under the age bracket of 45-59 as 1,442 people got vaccinated against 1,009 on the previous day.

During the second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, which begun across the country from Monday, shots are being administered to the priority group of persons aged 60 years and above and those aged 45-59 with specified co-morbidities.

A total of 21,227 beneficiaries, including 10,213 senior citizens and 1,442 people in the age group of 45-59, received the shots on Tuesday, according to the data by the department.

Seventy-four per cent or 8,592 people from the two categories chose the private facilities for the first dose, according to the data.

In the first phase starting January 16, nearly four lakh beneficiaries comprising healthcare and frontline workers were vaccinated in Delhi.

Over 9,000 healthcare and frontline workers were vaccinated on Tuesday, of which 5,946 got their first dose.

''A total of 3,676 healthcare and frontline workers were administered second dose today,'' it said, adding that three minor AEFI (adverse events following immunisation) were reported in the day.

The vaccine is administered free of cost at government hospitals and health centres, while up to Rs 250 per dose is being charged at private health facilities.

As many as 8,592 people turned up against the available 16,700 slots in private facilities, while 3,063 people turned up against 7,690 available slots in government facilities, read the data on senior citizens and those in age bracket of 45-59.

South Delhi, with over 3,500 people receiving the vaccines, saw the maximum number of persons being inoculated. The count was lowest in North Delhi with 990 people.

As per rules, people within the age group of 45-59 years with comorbidities are required to produce a comorbidity certificate signed by a registered medical practitioner -- a total of 20 comorbidities have been specified for vaccination.

People eligible for vaccination also have to carry their photo identity cards, including Aadhaar card, PAN card or voter card.

Delhi witnessed no coronavirus death in a day, the Health Department said on Tuesday, the fifth time within a month that there was not a single daily fatality from the pathogen in the city.

The infection tally rose to 6,39,681 with new 217 cases the previous day and 78 more people recuperated from the virus, taking the number of recoveries to 6.27 lakh. The active cases rose to 1,543, the department said. PTI MG HMB

