U.S. NIH halts trial testing COVID-19 blood plasma

The U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH) said on Tuesday it had halted a trial testing convalescent blood plasma in treatment of patients with mild to moderate COVID-19 symptoms.

The NIH said an independent data monitoring board found that the plasma was unlikely to benefit this group of patients. (https://bit.ly/3rbOIdh)

