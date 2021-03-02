319 people vaccinated in Noida

Left Menu

PTI | Noida | Updated: 02-03-2021 23:21 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 23:21 IST
COVID-19 vaccination for people above the age of 60 years and those age 45-59 with co-morbidities has started in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar district with 319 inoculations on Day One, officials said on Tuesday.

The vaccination for these categories started on Monday in the third phase of the inoculation drive that started across the country, the officials said.

Of the targeted 325 vaccinations, 319 people were administered the vaccine on Day One, according to officials.

Gautam Buddh Nagar's Chief Medical Officer Deepak Ohri said vaccination will be done in selected government facilities on Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays.

In private facilities, the vaccination will be done on Mondays, Tuesday, Thursdays and Fridays, Ohri said in a statement.

''The vaccination will be done on all six working days (Monday-Saturday) except for gazetted holidays at the district hospital in Sector 30 Noida and at the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) in Greater Noida,'' the doctor said.

The vaccination will be free in government facilities and chargeable at Rs 250 in private facilities, he added.

The government facilities where the vaccination could be availed are the district hospital in Noida Sector 30, GIMS in Greater Noida, Child PGI in sector 30 Noida, ESIC Hospital Sector 24, and community health centres in Bhangel, Bisrakh, Dadri and Jewar, he said.

Additional CMO and District Immunisation Officer Neeraj Tyagi said this vaccination drive schedule of three days in government facilities and four days in private facilities will be effective from March 4.

He said there are both online and on-site methods for registration of people who want to take the vaccine.

''As much as 60 per cent of the registrations would be done online and 40 per cent on-site, which means people can go to selected facilities, get themselves registered there itself and get vaccinated,'' Tyagi told PTI.

The details on registration processes would soon be made available to the people, he added. He said the district health department had a target of 325 vaccinations on day one of the third phase of the inoculation drive for people aged above 60 years and those between 45 and 59 with comorbidities.

''We achieved 319 vaccinations on the first day,'' Tyagi said. PTI KIS HMB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

