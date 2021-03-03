Left Menu

Brazil governors to buy vaccines directly due to slow federal rollout

Brazilian governors scrambling to secure COVID-19 vaccines said on Tuesday they are getting together to bypass President Jair Bolsonaro's government and buy shots directly because of delays in the federal inoculation program. São Paulo's government said it will buy 20 million doses. Sputnik V would have to be authorized for emergency use by Brazil's health regulator Anvisa before they can be used.

Reuters | Brasilia | Updated: 03-03-2021 00:42 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 00:41 IST
Brazil governors to buy vaccines directly due to slow federal rollout
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

Brazilian governors scrambling to secure COVID-19 vaccines said on Tuesday they are getting together to bypass President Jair Bolsonaro's government and buy shots directly because of delays in the federal inoculation program. Half of Brazil's 26 governors visited pharmaceutical company União Quimica in Brasília that will produce Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine. São Paulo's government said it will buy 20 million doses.

Sputnik V would have to be authorized for emergency use by Brazil's health regulator Anvisa before they can be used. Piauí Governor Wellington Dias said they hope Anvisa can authorize emergency use by next week.

Brazilian states, facing a resurgence of COVID-19 cases that are overburdening their hospital wards, are frustrated with the Bolsonaro administration failure to secure timely supplies of vaccines. With more than a quarter of a million Brazilians dead from COVID-19 - the world's second-deadliest outbreak - Brazil is seeing its highest weekly tolls since the pandemic began a year ago. Yet little more than 3% of its 210 million people have been vaccinated.

União Quimica, a private company that produces human and animal medicines, plans to start producing the Russian vaccine in April in a transfer of technology from Moscow's Gamaleya Institute that includes local production of the shot's active ingredients. So far, Brazil has relied on limited supplies the Chinese vaccine Coronavac, made by Sinovac, and AstraZeneca's vaccine developed with Oxford University.

João Doria, governor of São Paulo - the country's most populous state - said this week his government would bypass the federal Health Ministry if it failed to supply the needed vaccines. On Tuesday, he told reporters his state will go ahead an buy 20 million doses of the Russian vaccine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google expands data regions coverage to Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides user indices

Google makes it easier to join Meet calls from 3rd party systems

Health News Roundup: Increase in global COVID-19 infections; advice against hydroxychloroquine and more

March 2021 update rolling out to Google Pixel devices

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Intel asked to pay $2.18 bln after losing Texas patent trial - Bloomberg News

Intel Corp was asked to pay 2.18 billon after losing a patent-infringement trial over technology related to chip-making, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday.Intel infringed two patents owned by VLSI Technology LLC, a federal jury in Waco, Te...

U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee approves Burns to lead CIA

The U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee by a unanimous voice vote on Tuesday confirmed veteran diplomat William Burns to become President Joe Bidens Central Intelligence Agency director, Senator Mark Warner, the Democratic committee chair, s...

France's Macron tells Iran 'clear gestures' needed to revive nuclear deal

French President Emmanuel Macron told Iranian President Hassan Rouhani that Tehran must make clear and immediate gestures to allow dialogue to resume on the 2015 nuclear deal, the Elysee palace said on Tuesday.Having reminded Rouhani of the...

India, Mexico top list of coronavirus-related attacks on health workers

By Christine Murray MEXICO CITY, March 2 Thomson Reuters Foundation - O ne-third out of almost 1,200 attacks on health workers globally last year were related to COVID-19, a coalition of healthcare experts said on Tuesday, with staff being ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021