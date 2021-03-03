Germany is planning to start easing its COVID-19 restrictions next week, draft plans seen by Reuters showed, while Italy ordered the closure of all schools in areas hardest hit by the virus.

EUROPE * The UK will receive its first tranche of 10 million Indian-made Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine doses next week, Politico reported.

* Spain revised downwards its tally of coronavirus cases on Tuesday after eliminating those registered twice in the region of Catalonia. * Portugal had its fewest COVID-19 patients in hospital in four months on Tuesday, as its prime minister warned that enforcing lockdown curbs remained essential in a country that topped global death rates a month ago.

* Sweden appeared headed into a third wave of the pandemic, the country's Health Agency said, as it tightened crowd restrictions for shops. * Norway may tighten national restrictions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

* The search for an unidentified sixth person in Britain who tested positive for a coronavirus variant first found in Brazil has been narrowed to under 400 households in southeast England. * Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy had a coronavirus vaccine shot during a visit to the frontline in the eastern Donbass region, hoping to reassure sceptics that the vaccine is safe and effective.

* Hungary must prepare for a surge in COVID-19 cases during a third wave of the pandemic due to the spread of the British and South African variants of the novel coronavirus. ASIA-PACIFIC

* Experts say that the relatively low hospitalisation and fatality rates in India suggest the pandemic is approaching its next phase - largely manageable local outbreaks. * Indonesia has detected two cases of the more infectious COVID-19 variant first discovered in Britain, marking a potential new complication for the country.

* A Japanese a woman in her 60s died from a brain haemorrhage three days after receiving a Pfizer coronavirus vaccination, the health ministry said on Tuesday, adding that there may not be a link between the two. AMERICAS

* A highly transmissible COVID-19 variant that emerged in Brazil and has now been found in at least 20 countries can re-infect people who previously recovered from the disease, scientists said. * Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said that 500,000 doses of China's Sinopharm coronavirus vaccine had arrived in the South American country, along with protective material for medical personnel.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * Saudi Arabia's health ministry has ruled that only people who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 will be allowed to attend the haj this year, Saudi newspaper Okaz reported.

* Ghana launched its coronavirus vaccination drive on Tuesday after receiving 600,000 AstraZeneca doses from the global COVAX vaccine-sharing scheme. * Tunisia has recorded its first cases of a highly contagious variant of the coronavirus first identified in Britain.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * Merck & Co will help make rival Johnson & Johnson's single-shot COVID-19 vaccine in a partnership set to be announced on Tuesday by U.S. President Joe Biden.

* The U.S. National Institutes of Health said it has halted a trial of convalescent blood plasma in the treatment of patients with mild-to-moderate COVID-19 symptoms as it was unlikely to benefit this group. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* Negotiations over Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill go into overdrive this week as the U.S. Senate begins debate over the sweeping legislation. (Compiled by Amy Caren Daniel; Edited by Shounak Dasgupta)

