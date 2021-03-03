Sikkim reports two new COVID-19 cases

Sikkim reported two fresh COVID- 19 cases in the last 24 hours, pushing the COVID-19 tally to 6,147, an official said on Tuesday.

State's Information Education and Communication (IEC) member Sonam Bhutia said that South Sikkim and East Sikkim districts registered one case each.

Sikkim currently has 37 active COVID-19 cases, while 5,878 people have recovered from the disease, the official said.

The COVID-19 death toll in the state is 135, while 97 patients have migrated to other states.

A total of 78,883 samples have been tested in the state for COVID-19, including 97 samples in the last 24 hours, he added.

