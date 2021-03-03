Odisha reports 74 new COVID-19 cases, 1 fresh fatality

Odisha's COVID-19 caseload mounted to 3,37,351 on Tuesday as 74 more people tested positive for the infection, while one fresh fatality pushed the coronavirus death toll to 1,917, a health official said.

The state during the day registered recovery of 56 patients taking the total number of cured persons to 3,34,703, which is 99.21 per cent of the caseload.

The state's case fatality ratio (CFR) stands at 0.56 while its positivity rate remains at 4.04 per cent, he said.

Of the new cases, 45 were reported from quarantine centres, while 29 fresh infections were detected during contact tracing, he said.

Sundergarh district reported the highest number of new cases at 13, followed by Sambalpur (12) and Khurda (eight).

The lone fatality was reported in Khurda district.

Fifty-three other COVID-19 patients have died due to comorbidities so far, the official said.

Odisha now has 678 active COVID-19 cases, which is 0.20 per cent of the caseload.

The state has so far tested over 83.60 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 18,228 on Monday.

As many as 27,763 persons including 20,952 senior citizens were inoculated on Tuesday.

This apart, 774 persons with comorbidities and 4,025 health workers also got jabs, he said.

Meanwhile, keeping in view the demand from people to get vaccines, ACS Health and Family Welfare, P K Mohapatra asked District Collectors and Municipal Commissioners in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Berhampur, Sambalpur and Rourkela to find more private health care centres for allowing those institutions as COVID-19 Vaccination Centre.

