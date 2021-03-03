Brazil senate approves bill to speed up COVID-19 vaccine purchases

Brazil senate approves bill to speed up COVID-19 vaccine purchasesReuters | Brasilia | Updated: 03-03-2021 03:13 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 03:09 IST
Brazil's Senate approved legislation on Tuesday that will accelerate vaccine purchases for the country's slow COVID-19 inoculation program and the proposal will now pass to President Jair Bolsonaro for his signature.
The bill allows the emergency use of vaccines that have been approved by the United States, Britain, Canada, Japan, China, South Korea, Russia and Argentina.
It will allow immediate use of shots by Pfizer and J&J's Janssen unit, as well as the Russian vaccine to be produced by a Brazilian company.
