Brazil registers single-day record of 1,641 COVID-19 deaths

Brazil registers single-day record of 1,641 COVID-19 deathsReuters | Updated: 03-03-2021 05:06 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 05:06 IST
Brazil registered an all-time record on Tuesday for the number of COVID-19 deaths in a single day with 1,641 people dying from the disease, according to Health Ministry data.
That surpasses the previous single-day high of 1,595 COVID deaths recorded in late July 2020, as Brazil faces a new peak in coronavirus cases and the hospital system is pushed to the brink of collapse.
