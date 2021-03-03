Brazil registers single-day record of 1,641 COVID-19 deaths

Brazil registered an all-time record on Tuesday for the number of COVID-19 deaths in a single day with 1,641 people dying from the disease, according to Health Ministry data.

That surpasses the previous single-day high of 1,595 COVID deaths recorded in late July 2020, as Brazil faces a new peak in coronavirus cases and the hospital system is pushed to the brink of collapse.

