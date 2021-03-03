Left Menu

Brazil registers single-day record of 1,641 COVID-19 deaths

Reuters | Updated: 03-03-2021 05:06 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 05:06 IST
Brazil registers single-day record of 1,641 COVID-19 deaths

Brazil registered an all-time record on Tuesday for the number of COVID-19 deaths in a single day with 1,641 people dying from the disease, according to Health Ministry data.

That surpasses the previous single-day high of 1,595 COVID deaths recorded in late July 2020, as Brazil faces a new peak in coronavirus cases and the hospital system is pushed to the brink of collapse.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google expands data regions coverage to Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides user indices

Health News Roundup: Increase in global COVID-19 infections; advice against hydroxychloroquine and more

Google makes it easier to join Meet calls from 3rd party systems

March 2021 update rolling out to Google Pixel devices

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Australia's economy expands at brisk pace in Q4

Australias economy expanded at a much faster-than-expected pace in the final quarter of last year, official data showed on Wednesday, and all signs are that 2021 has started on a firm footing too helped by massive monetary and fiscal stimul...

U.S. House panel reissues subpoena for Trump's tax records

A U.S. House of Representatives panel has reissued a subpoena seeking Donald Trumps tax and financial records, saying in a memo made public on Tuesday it needs the documents to address conflicts of interest by future presidents.In a court f...

U.S. presses Ethiopia to end Tigray violence, protect civilians

U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken on Tuesday pressed Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed to end hostilities in the northern Tigray region, citing a growing number of credible reports of atrocities and human rights violations and abuse...

Neera Tanden withdraws her nomination as White House budget chief

In a major setback to US President Joe Biden, Indian-American Neera Tanden on Tuesday withdrew her nomination as Director of the White House Office of Management and Budget, after the ruling party and the administration failed to muster eno...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021