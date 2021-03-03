China reports 10 new COVID-19 cases vs 11 a day earlier

Left Menu

China reported 10 new mainland COVID-19 cases on March 2, down from 11 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said in a statement on Wednesday. The National Health Commission said all of the new cases were imported infections.

China reported 10 new mainland COVID-19 cases on March 2, down from 11 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said in a statement on Wednesday. The National Health Commission said all of the new cases were imported infections. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, rose to 16 from six a day earlier.

China's total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases stands at 89,933. The death toll remains unchanged at 4,636.

