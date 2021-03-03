Left Menu

Most in Japan 'interested in Olympics' but don't want them to happen -Yomiuri poll

In the survey, conducted between Jan. 18 and Feb. 25, when much of the country remained in a coronavirus state of emergency, 30% of the respondents said they were "very interested" in the Summer Games and 40% said they were "somewhat interested", for a combined 70%. But concerns over the impact on coronavirus infections kept most opposed to holding the event this year, although the 58% in opposition is about 20 percentage points lower than earlier opinion polls.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 03-03-2021 06:20 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 06:20 IST
Most in Japan 'interested in Olympics' but don't want them to happen -Yomiuri poll

An overwhelming majority of Japanese said they were "interested in the Olympics", although 58% said they did not want them to be held because of fears over COVID-19, a Yomiuri daily poll showed on Wednesday. In the survey, conducted between Jan. 18 and Feb. 25, when much of the country remained in a coronavirus state of emergency, 30% of the respondents said they were "very interested" in the Summer Games and 40% said they were "somewhat interested", for a combined 70%.

But concerns over the impact on coronavirus infections kept most opposed to holding the event this year, although the 58% in opposition is about 20 percentage points lower than earlier opinion polls. If the Games were to go ahead as scheduled, 91% of respondents said spectators should be kept to a minimum or not allowed at all, the Yomiuri poll showed.

The Tokyo Olympic Games were postponed last year because of the pandemic and rescheduled to take place this year from July 23. While coronavirus infection numbers are low in Japan compared with the United States and many European countries, the greater Tokyo metropolitan area remains in a state of emergency, with restrictions in place for spectator numbers for big sporting and cultural events, as well as closing times for bars and restaurants. The country remains closed to non-resident foreigners.

A Reuters poll published last month showed nearly two-thirds of Japanese companies also oppose holding the Games as planned, swinging from the previous survey showing most in favour. Japan has so far confirmed 431,250 coronavirus cases and 7,931 deaths as of Monday. Local media reported late Tuesday that Tokyo and three neighbouring prefectures were set to ask the government to extend the state of emergency by about two weeks beyond the scheduled end on March 7.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google expands data regions coverage to Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides user indices

Health News Roundup: Increase in global COVID-19 infections; advice against hydroxychloroquine and more

Google makes it easier to join Meet calls from 3rd party systems

March 2021 update rolling out to Google Pixel devices

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Myanmar says its foreign minister tells ASEAN of 'voting irregularities'

Myanmar state media on Wednesday said the military-appointed foreign minister had attended a meeting of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, which exchanged views on regional and international issues.The report in the Global New Ligh...

Most in Japan 'interested in Olympics' but don't want them to happen -Yomiuri poll

An overwhelming majority of Japanese said they were interested in the Olympics, although 58 said they did not want them to be held this year because of fears over COVID-19, a Yomiuri daily poll showed on Wednesday.In the survey, conducted b...

US to install half million electric vehicle charging stations

The Biden administration plans to build more than half a million EV charging stations as part of its move to push electric vehicles on the road in a big way, the White House said.National Climate Advisor Gina McCarthy alongside senior staff...

Australian economy storms ahead as COVID recovery turns 'V-shaped'

Australias economy expanded at a much faster-than-expected pace in the final quarter of last year and all signs are that 2021 has started on a firm footing too helped by massive monetary and fiscal stimulus.The economy accelerated 3.1 in th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021