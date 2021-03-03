Left Menu

Over half of NZ's border workforce receive first COVID-19 vaccinations

Border worker’s families and household contacts will start to be vaccinated in earnest next week, but in some smaller regions, district health boards have already been able to expand their programmes to include these groups.

Updated: 03-03-2021 08:55 IST
Over half of NZ's border workforce receive first COVID-19 vaccinations
Image Credit: ANI

More than half of New Zealand's estimated 12,000 border workforce have now received their first vaccinations, as the third batch of vaccines arrives in the country, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins says.

As of midnight Tuesday, a total of 9,431 people had received their first doses. More than 70 percent of those, which equates to 6,688 people, have been delivered in the Auckland region.

"We are well on our way to ensuring those who are most at risk of COVID-19, the cleaners, nurses who carry out health checks in MIQ, security staff, customs and border officials, hotel workers, airline staff, port authorities and vaccinators will be protected from this virus," Chris Hipkins said.

"I'm also pleased to confirm that a third shipment of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines arrived safely yesterday afternoon, which adds a further 65,500 doses, bringing the total number of COVID-19 vaccines in New Zealand to 200,000.

"From here, we plan to ramp up the vaccination programme, as we move to vaccinate border worker's families and household contacts. We will then move on to front line health and emergency staff – those people who may be exposed to COVID-19 while doing their jobs."

Border worker's families and household contacts will start to be vaccinated in earnest next week, but in some smaller regions, district health boards have already been able to expand their programmes to include these groups.

"In places like Nelson/Marlborough, the smaller workforce has meant both the border workers and their families have been vaccinated at the same time, with the same batch of doses. This is really good news as it means they will also be protected from the virus, and ahead of schedule.

"I look forward to this rolling out in our main centres from next week."

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

