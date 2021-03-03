Left Menu

S.Korea probing two deaths after AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine - KDCA

South Korean authorities said on Wednesday they are investigating the deaths of two people after a media report said the pair - both with pre-existing conditions - died within days of receiving AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine. A 63-year-old nursing home patient with cerebrovascular disease developed symptoms, including high fever, after being given the AstraZeneca vaccine, Yonhap news agency reported.

Reuters | Updated: 03-03-2021 10:21 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 10:21 IST
S.Korea probing two deaths after AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine - KDCA

South Korean authorities said on Wednesday they are investigating the deaths of two people after a media report said the pair - both with pre-existing conditions - died within days of receiving AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine.

A 63-year-old nursing home patient with cerebrovascular disease developed symptoms, including high fever, after being given the AstraZeneca vaccine, Yonhap news agency reported. The person was moved to a larger hospital on Tuesday, but died after showing symptoms of blood poisoning and pneumonia, Yonhap said. Another person in their 50s with a cardiac disorder and diabetes died on Wednesday after suffering multiple heart attacks, having received the same vaccine a day earlier, the agency said.

An official with the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) told Reuters it was investigating the cause of the deaths, but did not elaborate or confirm the details of Yonhap's report. An AstraZeneca spokeswoman in Seoul said the company had no comment at present.

South Korea began vaccinating its population last week. By Tuesday midnight, 85,904 people had received first doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine and 1,524 had been given Pfizer shots, KDCA said in a statement. South Korea reported 444 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, up from 344 on Monday, raising the country's tally to 90,816 infections, with 1,612 deaths.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google expands data regions coverage to Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides user indices

Health News Roundup: Increase in global COVID-19 infections; advice against hydroxychloroquine and more

Five Bolivian students killed in fall after balcony railing collapse

Google makes it easier to join Meet calls from 3rd party systems

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mexico Senate passes energy bill favouring state, fossil fuel -

Mexicos Senate passed an electrical energy bill that favors government-owned generating plants that largely run on fossil fuels Tuesday, putting renewable and private plants at the back of the line for purchasing power. The bill has drawn c...

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now Chinese delegates to propose vaccine passports at annual meetingsSome delegates attending the annual meetings of the Chinese parliament and its advisory body due to begin this week...

Over 1.5 kg smuggled gold paste seized in Hyderabad, woman passenger detained

Gold weighing more than 1.5 kg and valued at Rs 74.87 lakh was seized from a woman passenger at the international airport here, Customs officials said on Wednesday.The gold concealed inthe form of paste and weighing 1593 grams was seized fr...

Neera Tanden withdraws her nomination as President Biden's budget chief

In the first major setback to US President Joe Biden, Indian-American policy expert Neera Tanden has withdrawn her nomination as his top White House budget official after she faced strong opposition from both Democratic and Republican senat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021