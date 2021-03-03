Following is a summary of current health news briefs. Merck to help make Johnson & Johnson's vaccine: Washington Post

Merck & Co Inc will help make rival Johnson & Johnson's single-shot COVID-19 vaccine, the Washington Post reported on Tuesday, citing senior officials from U.S. President Joe Biden's administration. The two companies did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comments. Australia armed forces called in to support COVID-19 immunization drive

Australia will seek the support of the defence forces in its COVID-19 immunisation drive, authorities said on Wednesday, as it looks to ramp up a vaccination rollout programme that is running behind schedule. The Australian Defence Force (ADF) will provide help in rolling out vaccines to aged care residents in rural and regional areas not readily accessible by other medical providers, acting Defence Minister Marise Payne said. Biden calls on states to prioritize vaccinations for teachers

Biden also announced that Merck & Co Inc would help make rival Johnson & Johnson's single-shot COVID-19 vaccine, a partnership similar to those seen during World War Two. Mexico pins hopes on U.S. vaccine sharing after Biden's 100-day target

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday he is hopeful the United States will be able to share COVID-19 vaccines once his counterpart Joe Biden meets a goal of inoculating 100 million Americans in 100 days. Although a deal was not reached, Lopez Obrador said he and Biden agreed for teams from Mexico and the United States to study possibilities for sharing vaccines with Mexico. UK to receive 10 million AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine doses from India's Serum Institute

The UK will receive 10 million AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine doses made by the Serum Institute of India (SII), the UK government said in a statement on Tuesday. SII, the world's largest vaccine manufacturer by volume, is mass producing the AstraZeneca vaccine, developed with Oxford University, for dozens of poor and middle-income countries. Japan embarks on random and targeted COVID-19 testing, but some experts call for more

Last week, about 600 people were tested for the coronavirus in the city of Utsunomiya, north of Tokyo - the Japanese government's first stab at systematic random and targeted testing that it hopes will prevent a new wave of infections. Some 300 people walking in the city and another 300 at local schools were given saliva-based PCR or polymerase chain reaction tests. Texas governor lifts state's mask mandate, business restrictions

Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued the most sweeping rollback of coronavirus restrictions of any U.S. state on Tuesday, lifting a mask mandate and saying most businesses may open at full capacity next week. Abbott's executive order comes as many U.S. states and major cities seeing a sharp decline in coronavirus infections and hospitalizations begin to ease the unprecedented lockdowns put in place a year ago. Sinovac eyes two billion doses in annual capacity of virus vaccine by June

Sinovac Biotech's annual production capacity of COVID-19 vaccine can reach 2 billion doses by June, a company spokesman confirmed to Reuters on Wednesday. The figure is double its previous yearly capacity of 1 billion doses in the form of bulk ingredient which the firm had said it could reach by February. U.S. CDC adopts rules for DRC, Guinea travelers over Ebola concerns

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued new public health requirements for U.S. visitors who have recently been in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) or Guinea that take effect on Thursday to address Ebola concerns. Travelers who have been in the two central African countries within the past 21 days must fly to one of six U.S. airports - New York-JFK, Chicago, Atlanta, Washington Dulles, Newark or Los Angeles, according to the order first announced on Monday but signed on Tuesday. U.S. trial of COVID-19 blood plasma halted after no benefit found

The U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH) said on Tuesday that it has halted a trial of convalescent blood plasma in the treatment of patients with mild-to-moderate COVID-19 symptoms as it was unlikely to benefit this group. The NIH said its decision was based on the findings of an independent data monitoring board. (https://bit.ly/3rbOIdh)

