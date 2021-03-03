Left Menu

First COVID-19 vaccines arrive in Taiwan

He declined to say when the shots will start being administered. Chen said while the amount of vaccines that arrived only represented a "relatively small" number of what the island has ordered from AstraZeneca, the shipment marked a "very meaningful" event for Taiwan's health workers.

Reuters | Taipei | Updated: 03-03-2021 13:00 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 13:00 IST
First COVID-19 vaccines arrive in Taiwan

The first batch of COVID-19 vaccines arrived in Taiwan on Wednesday, the health minister said, adding the island is hoping to secure more vaccines as it prepares to begin its immunisation campaign. About 117,000 doses of the AstraZeneca Plc vaccines landed at Taipei's main international airport in the morning, Chen Shih-chung told reporters. He declined to say when the shots will start being administered.

Chen said while the amount of vaccines that arrived only represented a "relatively small" number of what the island has ordered from AstraZeneca, the shipment marked a "very meaningful" event for Taiwan's health workers. "Every country is stockpiling. We of course welcome what was sent to us," Chen said, adding Taiwan is working to get more imported vaccines.

In December, Taiwan said it had agreed to buy almost 20 million vaccine doses, including 10 million from AstraZeneca. It is also getting 200,000 AstraZeneca vaccines via global vaccine initiative COVAX. The government granted emergency-use authorisation for the AstraZeneca shots last month.

Taiwan is also getting 5 million doses from U.S. drugmaker Moderna Inc, and the government said last week it could begin administering its home-made COVID-19 vaccines as early as July. The government plans to vaccinate frontline health and quarantine workers first, and aims eventually to get up to 45 million vaccine doses for its 23 million people.

Taiwan has kept the pandemic well under control thanks to early and effective prevention, including tough border controls and quarantine measures, with only 23 active cases being treated in hospital. While Taiwan has been keen to start vaccinations, officials have said that with such a low rate of infection there was not the same urgency to getting the shots as other countries with a far higher toll.

Germany's BioNTech SE has said it plans to provide COVID-19 vaccines to Taiwan, after the island complained the firm pulled out of a deal to sell it 5 million doses at the last minute, possibly due to pressure from China, which claims Taiwan as its own.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Five Bolivian students killed in fall after balcony railing collapse

Google expands data regions coverage to Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides user indices

Health News Roundup: Increase in global COVID-19 infections; advice against hydroxychloroquine and more

Google makes it easier to join Meet calls from 3rd party systems

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 5-Four dead in Myanmar as police fire to break up protests as diplomatic effort stalls

Myanmar security forces opened fire killing four people during protests against the military coup on Wednesday, witnesses and media reported, a day after a regional diplomatic push to end the month-long crisis made little headway.Two people...

Olympics-Japan planning to ban overseas spectators over COVID-19 fears: report

Japans government is planning to stop overseas spectators coming to the Summer Olympics due to worries they will spread the coronavirus, the Mainichi newspaper reported on Wednesday, citing multiple unnamed sources.The final decision will b...

Ex Cong MLA Lakshminarayanan shifts allegiance to AINRC

Former Congress legislator K Lakshminarayanan joined the AINRC in the presence of former Chief Minister and party founder N Rangasamy here on Wednesday.Lakshminarayanan represented the Raj Bhavan constituency in the territorial Assembly on ...

Renault begins commercial sales of SUV Kiger; delivers over 1,100 units on first day

The Indian arm of French automaker Renault has begun the commercial sales of its SUV Kiger with more than 1,100 units of the vehicle delivered to customers on the very first day, the company said on Wednesday.The all-new Renault Kiger is cu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021