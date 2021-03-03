Left Menu

Texas becomes biggest US state to lift COVID-19 mask mandate

Texas will lift its mask mandate and increase the capacity of all businesses to 100 per cent from March 10, Governor Greg Abbott has announced, making it the largest US state to end one of the most effective ways to slow the spread of the deadly coronavirus.It is now time to open Texas 100, Abbot said on Tuesday.The announcement by the Republican leader in Texas, where the virus has killed more than 42,000 people, has rattled doctors and city leaders who said they are now bracing for another deadly resurgence.

PTI | Houston | Updated: 03-03-2021 13:29 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 13:29 IST
Texas becomes biggest US state to lift COVID-19 mask mandate

Texas will lift its mask mandate and increase the capacity of all businesses to 100 per cent from March 10, Governor Greg Abbott has announced, making it the largest US state to end one of the most effective ways to slow the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

''It is now time to open Texas 100%, Abbot said on Tuesday.

The announcement by the Republican leader in Texas, where the virus has killed more than 42,000 people, has rattled doctors and city leaders who said they are now bracing for another deadly resurgence. Texas is the largest US state to end its mask mandate. Abbott has faced criticism from his party over the measure, which was imposed last July.

The administration of US President Joe Biden, a Democrat, has made it clear coronavirus restrictions are still necessary to contain the spread of the disease that has claimed the lives of over 516,400 people in the country.

Abbott made the announcement during a business event where he issued an executive order rescinding most of his earlier executive orders like the mask mandate.

He said businesses of any type will be allowed to open fully from March 10.

The new executive order lifts all mask requirements and forbids local authorities from penalising residents who do not wear a face covering.

It removes all restrictions on businesses in counties without a high number of COVID-19 patients in hospital.

''Too many Texans have been sidelined from employment opportunities. Too many small business owners have struggled to pay their bills. This must end. It is now time to open Texas 100%,'' Abbot said.

Businesses may still limit capacity or implement additional safety protocols at their own discretion. ''With the medical advancements of vaccines and antibody therapeutic drugs, Texas now has the tools to protect Texans from the virus,” Abbott said. ''Make no mistake, COVID-19 has not disappeared, but it is clear from the recoveries, vaccinations, reduced hospitalisations, and safe practices that Texans are using that state mandates are no longer needed,'' he said.

Nearly 5.7 million vaccine shots have been administered to Texans, and the state is now administering almost one million shots each week. By next Wednesday, about 7 million shots will have been administered in Texas and over half of seniors in Texas will have received a vaccine shot. By the end of March, every senior citizen who wants a vaccine should be able to get one. The vaccine supply continues to increase so rapidly that more and more Texans will soon be eligible to receive a vaccine.

The announcement in Texas came as similar rules were lifted in other states, including Michigan, Louisiana, and Mississippi, which also ended its mask mandate.

The roll-out of vaccinations against Covid-19 has boosted confidence in a return to pre-pandemic life in the US.

Also on Tuesday, President Biden said the US was on track to have enough vaccines for every adult in the country by the end of May.

Meanwhile, Texas Governor Abbot's announcement has rattled doctors and big city leaders who said they are now bracing for another deadly resurgence. One hospital executive in Houston said he told his staff they would need more personnel and ventilators. Texas is doing away with the restrictions just ahead of the spring break holiday, which health experts worry could lead to more spread as people travel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Five Bolivian students killed in fall after balcony railing collapse

Google expands data regions coverage to Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides user indices

Health News Roundup: Increase in global COVID-19 infections; advice against hydroxychloroquine and more

Google makes it easier to join Meet calls from 3rd party systems

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

President Kovind gets first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

President Ram Nath Kovind was administered the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at an army hospital on Tuesday and urged all eligible citizens to get vaccinated.According to tweets on his official handle, the president, 75, was accompanied by...

FOREX-Dollar slips as bond yields drop and investor sentiment strengthens

The U.S. dollar fell on Wednesday as investor sentiment improved and government bond yields extended their retreat, while commodity-linked currencies such as the Australian and Canadian dollars rose. The lower U.S. bond yields also sapped s...

Germany's Merkel set to agree to cautious easing of COVID-19 lockdown

German Chancellor Angela Merkel was expected on Wednesday to agree on a gradual relaxation of coronavirus curbs with regional leaders, but the rules can be tightened again if infections jump, according to draft plans seen by Reuters.The pre...

Indian Brands contributing towards Atmanirbhar Bharat to be felicitated with Indian Ratan Brand Award

Mumbai Maharashtra India, March 3 ANINewsVoir Like personalities, indigenous brands are also important and have brought laurels to the country. While personalities are recognised and awarded, for their contribution, by various titles, its o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021