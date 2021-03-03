Left Menu

Germany's Merkel set to agree to cautious easing of COVID-19 lockdown

German Chancellor Angela Merkel was expected on Wednesday to agree a gradual relaxation of coronavirus curbs with regional leaders, but the rules can be tightened again if infections jump, according to draft plans seen by Reuters. Pressure is growing on the government to set out clear plans to restore normal activities after months of pandemic lockdown, even though daily cases have begun creeping up again and the pace of vaccination has been sluggish.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 03-03-2021 14:04 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 13:39 IST
Germany's Merkel set to agree to cautious easing of COVID-19 lockdown
File photo. Image Credit: ANI

German Chancellor Angela Merkel was expected on Wednesday to agree on a gradual relaxation of coronavirus curbs with regional leaders, but the rules can be tightened again if infections jump, according to draft plans seen by Reuters.

The pressure is growing on the government to set out clear plans to restore normal activities after months of pandemic lockdown, even though daily cases have begun creeping up again and the pace of vaccination has been sluggish. With regional elections due later this month in two federal states and a national election in September, politicians are trading blame over who is responsible for the slow pace of vaccines and the roll-out of more testing for COVID-19.

Support for Merkel's Christian Democrats fell to its lowest in a year, or 34%, according to a Forsa poll conducted for RTL/MTV television, while their Social Democrat coalition partners were stuck on 16%. Health Minister Jens Spahn called on Wednesday for more pragmatism in the vaccination campaign, suggesting that the time between the first and second jabs should be extended so that more people can be protected quickly.

He also said that the country's vaccine regulator should recommend within days that the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine can be given to people older than 65 as evidence mounts from Britain of its efficacy. "It was a difficult year for us all and I understand that after four, five months of lockdown that parents, children, many self-employed entrepreneurs, everybody has high expectations," he told German television.

MEDICS - HOLD ON THREE MORE WEEKS The draft plans say that from March 8 a maximum of five people from two households, will be allowed to meet, with children younger than 14 exempted from the rules.

Flower shops and book stores, garden centers, tattoo and nail parlors as well as massage salons will also be allowed to reopen on March 8, the draft shows. Hairdressers and some schools have reopened in recent days. The tally of infections rose by 9,019 to 2,460,030 on Wednesday, an increase of more than 1,000 over last week, while the death toll rose by 418 to 70,881.

However, the number of cases per 100,000 people in the last seven days fell slightly, to 64 from 65.8 on Tuesday. The latest draft plans obtained by Reuters provide for a tighter lockdown to be re-imposed if the number of cases rises above 100 per 100,000. It also allows for further opening if the number sinks below 35 per 100,000.

The government had previously targeted 50 cases per 100,000 before easing the lockdown but was pressed to relax that as the national figure stagnated above 60, even as the death rate and the numbers of patients in intensive care fell. However, Gernot Marx, head of the German association for intensive care and emergency medicine, urged caution:

"It is important that we hold out for another three weeks because, by vaccinating many people, we can significantly flatten out the third wave, despite the virus mutations," he told the Augsburger Allgemeine daily. (Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: https://graphics.reuters.com/world-coronavirus-tracker-and-maps/)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Five Bolivian students killed in fall after balcony railing collapse

Google expands data regions coverage to Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides user indices

Health News Roundup: Increase in global COVID-19 infections; advice against hydroxychloroquine and more

Google makes it easier to join Meet calls from 3rd party systems

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

President Kovind gets first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

President Ram Nath Kovind was administered the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at an army hospital on Tuesday and urged all eligible citizens to get vaccinated.According to tweets on his official handle, the president, 75, was accompanied by...

FOREX-Dollar slips as bond yields drop and investor sentiment strengthens

The U.S. dollar fell on Wednesday as investor sentiment improved and government bond yields extended their retreat, while commodity-linked currencies such as the Australian and Canadian dollars rose. The lower U.S. bond yields also sapped s...

Germany's Merkel set to agree to cautious easing of COVID-19 lockdown

German Chancellor Angela Merkel was expected on Wednesday to agree on a gradual relaxation of coronavirus curbs with regional leaders, but the rules can be tightened again if infections jump, according to draft plans seen by Reuters.The pre...

Indian Brands contributing towards Atmanirbhar Bharat to be felicitated with Indian Ratan Brand Award

Mumbai Maharashtra India, March 3 ANINewsVoir Like personalities, indigenous brands are also important and have brought laurels to the country. While personalities are recognised and awarded, for their contribution, by various titles, its o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021