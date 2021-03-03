Left Menu

Pak's COVID-19 death toll crosses 13,000

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 03-03-2021 13:46 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 13:46 IST
Pak's COVID-19 death toll crosses 13,000

Pakistan’s COVID-19 death toll crossed 13,000 on Wednesday after 75 fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours, according to the health ministry.

The number of coronavirus cases in the country surged to 583,916, while the nationwide tally of fatalities jumped to 13,013.

At least 1,388 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, the ministry of National Health Services said.

Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Islamabad.

Sindh has reported 258,679 coronavirus cases followed by 173,395 in Punjab, 72,801 in KP, 44,690 in Islamabad, 19,076 in Balochistan, 10,319 in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and 4,956 in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB).

A total of 5,441 people have lost their lives due to the virus in Punjab, 4,372 in Sindh, 2,091 in KP, 501 in Islamabad, 306 in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, 200 in Balochistan, and 102 in GB.

The ministry said that 554,225 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country, while 1,561 people are in critical condition.

Pakistan has so far conducted 9,055,069 coronavirus tests, including 32,945 in the last 24 hours.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Five Bolivian students killed in fall after balcony railing collapse

Google expands data regions coverage to Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides user indices

Health News Roundup: Increase in global COVID-19 infections; advice against hydroxychloroquine and more

Google makes it easier to join Meet calls from 3rd party systems

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

President Kovind gets first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

President Ram Nath Kovind was administered the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at an army hospital on Tuesday and urged all eligible citizens to get vaccinated.According to tweets on his official handle, the president, 75, was accompanied by...

FOREX-Dollar slips as bond yields drop and investor sentiment strengthens

The U.S. dollar fell on Wednesday as investor sentiment improved and government bond yields extended their retreat, while commodity-linked currencies such as the Australian and Canadian dollars rose. The lower U.S. bond yields also sapped s...

Germany's Merkel set to agree to cautious easing of COVID-19 lockdown

German Chancellor Angela Merkel was expected on Wednesday to agree on a gradual relaxation of coronavirus curbs with regional leaders, but the rules can be tightened again if infections jump, according to draft plans seen by Reuters.The pre...

Indian Brands contributing towards Atmanirbhar Bharat to be felicitated with Indian Ratan Brand Award

Mumbai Maharashtra India, March 3 ANINewsVoir Like personalities, indigenous brands are also important and have brought laurels to the country. While personalities are recognised and awarded, for their contribution, by various titles, its o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021