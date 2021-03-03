Kenya hails first COVID-19 vaccines as 'bazookas' against virus

Kenya hails first COVID-19 vaccines as 'bazookas' against virusReuters | Nairobi | Updated: 03-03-2021 14:27 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 13:56 IST
Kenya received just over a million doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday in its first batch under a global facility aimed at ensuring equitable distribution.
"We have received ... machine guns, bazookas, and tanks to fight this war against COVID-19," Health Minister Mutahi Kagwe told reporters as he received the doses at Nairobi's main airport.
