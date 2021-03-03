Left Menu

Germany seeks to extend AstraZeneca jabs to over 65s soon

"If we could vaccinate the over-65-year-olds with AstraZeneca, that would really speed things up and protect the most vulnerable more quickly," he said. The German policy that the AstraZeneca vaccine be given only to people aged 18 to 64 has led to a low take-up of available doses, slowing vaccination efforts, prompting the government last week to urge the public to accept the jabs.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 03-03-2021 14:32 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 14:06 IST
Germany seeks to extend AstraZeneca jabs to over 65s soon
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Germany's vaccine regulator should recommend within days that the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine can be given to people older than 65 as evidence mounts of its efficacy, Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Wednesday.

Data from Britain show that the jab works "very well" in older people, Spahn told German television, adding that he had asked the regulator to adjust its recommendation accordingly so the vaccine can be rolled out quickly to those over 65. "If we could vaccinate the over-65-year-olds with AstraZeneca, that would really speed things up and protect the most vulnerable more quickly," he said.

The German policy that the AstraZeneca vaccine be given only to people aged 18 to 64 has led to the low take-up of available doses, slowing vaccination efforts, prompting the government last week to urge the public to accept the jabs. On Tuesday, the French health minister said the country will allow people under 75 with existing health problems to get the AstraZeneca vaccine, departing from an earlier stance that the vaccine should be for the under-65s only.

The reassessment is likely to help speed up France's vaccination campaign which many have criticized as too slow. Britain has been rolling out the AstraZeneca vaccine since January, beginning with the elderly and health workers, after approving its use for all adults.

Spahn is also in favor of adopting the British practice of extending the time between the first and second jabs so that more people can be protected quickly, both for the AstraZeneca vaccine

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Five Bolivian students killed in fall after balcony railing collapse

Google expands data regions coverage to Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides user indices

Health News Roundup: Increase in global COVID-19 infections; advice against hydroxychloroquine and more

Google makes it easier to join Meet calls from 3rd party systems

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

China: Calls for 2022 Winter Olympics boycott doomed to fail

Calls for a boycott of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics on human rights grounds are doomed to failure, a Chinese government spokesperson said Wednesday, as lawmakers and political advisers began converging on Chinas capital for the biggest ...

Japan PM Suga considering 2-week extension of COVID-19 state of emergency for Tokyo region

Japans Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Wednesday the government is considering a two-week extension of a state of emergency in the Tokyo area due to the pressure on the medical system from COVID-19 cases.I think that about two weeks w...

HC seeks Delhi govt reply on land owners' plea to transfer ownership to State to build school

The Delhi High Court Wednesday sought the response of the Delhi government on a unique plea by land owners who are willing to transfer their ownership of the land to the State to build a school on it.Justice Prathiba M Singh said since the ...

Nicole Kidman, Cynthia Erivo to feature in Apple anthology series 'Roar'

Apple TV Plus has green lit a new anthology series which will feature a star-studded cast of Nicole Kidman, Cynthia Erivo Allison Brie and Merritt Wever.Titled Roar, the show is a collection of darkly comic feminist fables. It has been crea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021