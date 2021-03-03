Left Menu

Tibetan govt in-exile requests Dalai Lama's Covid-19 vaccination

The Central Tibetan Administration's (CTA) request for COVID-19 vaccination of the Dalai Lama is currently under consideration of the state government, said Dr Gurdarshan Gupta, Chief Medical Officer of Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district, two months after the CTA claimed the request was sent.

ANI | Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) | Updated: 03-03-2021 14:07 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 14:07 IST
Tibetan govt in-exile requests Dalai Lama's Covid-19 vaccination
Palden, Health Secretary of the Central Tibetan Administration in conversation with ANI. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The Central Tibetan Administration's (CTA) request for COVID-19 vaccination of the Dalai Lama is currently under consideration of the state government, said Dr Gurdarshan Gupta, Chief Medical Officer of Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district, two months after the CTA claimed the request was sent. According to Palden, the Health Secretary of the CTA, requests have been made to both the central and Himachal Pradesh government to get the 85-year-old spiritual leader and the staff around him vaccinated.

"We had written to the Government of India and the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of Kangra district about two months back but have not received any response. Our request was for His Holiness (HH) the Dalai Lama, the people living around him, and the Tibetan community in India to be vaccinated," Palden told ANI. Dr Gurdarshan Gupta, CMO of the district, meanwhile said the request had been received and was under the consideration of the government.

"COVID-19 vaccination has been going on since January 16 and the first priority group, as per the Government of India's guidelines, was healthcare and frontline workers... The request was received from the central Tibetan government regarding vaccinating HH the Dalai Lama and the people living around him. It has been sent to the government, modalities are being worked out to vaccinate them," Dr Gupta said. He further said a specific request had been made for the Dalai Lama to be vaccinated on his own premises.

"HH has been in self-quarantine for quite some time so a request has been received to vaccinate him in his own premises. It is under the consideration of the government and the final decision will be taken when it is received from the government. It will be done as per protocol," the CMO added. The first phase of the nationwide vaccination drive against the coronavirus had begun on January 16 with frontline and healthcare workers. The second phase began on February 13. In this phase, people above 60 and those with comorbidities above 45 will be vaccinated.

Earlier on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the first dose of Covaxin, India's homegrown coronavirus vaccine developed by biotechnology firm Bharat Biotech and the Indian Council of Medical Research at AIIMS, Delhi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Five Bolivian students killed in fall after balcony railing collapse

Google expands data regions coverage to Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides user indices

Health News Roundup: Increase in global COVID-19 infections; advice against hydroxychloroquine and more

Google makes it easier to join Meet calls from 3rd party systems

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

China: Calls for 2022 Winter Olympics boycott doomed to fail

Calls for a boycott of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics on human rights grounds are doomed to failure, a Chinese government spokesperson said Wednesday, as lawmakers and political advisers began converging on Chinas capital for the biggest ...

Japan PM Suga considering 2-week extension of COVID-19 state of emergency for Tokyo region

Japans Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Wednesday the government is considering a two-week extension of a state of emergency in the Tokyo area due to the pressure on the medical system from COVID-19 cases.I think that about two weeks w...

HC seeks Delhi govt reply on land owners' plea to transfer ownership to State to build school

The Delhi High Court Wednesday sought the response of the Delhi government on a unique plea by land owners who are willing to transfer their ownership of the land to the State to build a school on it.Justice Prathiba M Singh said since the ...

Nicole Kidman, Cynthia Erivo to feature in Apple anthology series 'Roar'

Apple TV Plus has green lit a new anthology series which will feature a star-studded cast of Nicole Kidman, Cynthia Erivo Allison Brie and Merritt Wever.Titled Roar, the show is a collection of darkly comic feminist fables. It has been crea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021