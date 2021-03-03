Left Menu

First Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines to Africa under COVAX go to Rwanda

The batch of 102,960 doses were due in Kigali hours after a flight landed carrying 240,000 AstraZeneca doses from the Serum Institute of India, the health ministry said. Rwanda plans to start its vaccination drive on Friday, prioritising frontline health workers and others at high-risk.

Reuters | Kigali | Updated: 03-03-2021 14:49 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 14:22 IST
First Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines to Africa under COVAX go to Rwanda
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The first doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 shots to be dispatched to Africa under the global COVAX vaccine-sharing scheme were to arrive in Rwanda on Wednesday, as efforts to inoculate the world's poorest nations accelerate. The batch of 102,960 doses was due in Kigali hours after a flight landed carrying 240,000 AstraZeneca doses from the Serum Institute of India, the health ministry said.

Rwanda plans to start its vaccination drive on Friday, prioritizing frontline health workers and others at high-risk. "We will receive additional doses until we reach 7 million doses under COVAX, but also we will be getting them through other mechanisms like African Union," Health Minister Daniel Ngamije said during a ceremony to receive the consignment.

The East African nation hopes to vaccinate 30% of its roughly 12 million people before the end of this year. Rwanda's economy, dependent on agriculture and services like hospitality, is projected by the International Monetary Fund to contract 0.2% in 2020, hurt by the pandemic.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Rwanda is 19,111, including 265 deaths as of March 2.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Five Bolivian students killed in fall after balcony railing collapse

Google expands data regions coverage to Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides user indices

Health News Roundup: Increase in global COVID-19 infections; advice against hydroxychloroquine and more

Google makes it easier to join Meet calls from 3rd party systems

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

China: Calls for 2022 Winter Olympics boycott doomed to fail

Calls for a boycott of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics on human rights grounds are doomed to failure, a Chinese government spokesperson said Wednesday, as lawmakers and political advisers began converging on Chinas capital for the biggest ...

Japan PM Suga considering 2-week extension of COVID-19 state of emergency for Tokyo region

Japans Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Wednesday the government is considering a two-week extension of a state of emergency in the Tokyo area due to the pressure on the medical system from COVID-19 cases.I think that about two weeks w...

HC seeks Delhi govt reply on land owners' plea to transfer ownership to State to build school

The Delhi High Court Wednesday sought the response of the Delhi government on a unique plea by land owners who are willing to transfer their ownership of the land to the State to build a school on it.Justice Prathiba M Singh said since the ...

Nicole Kidman, Cynthia Erivo to feature in Apple anthology series 'Roar'

Apple TV Plus has green lit a new anthology series which will feature a star-studded cast of Nicole Kidman, Cynthia Erivo Allison Brie and Merritt Wever.Titled Roar, the show is a collection of darkly comic feminist fables. It has been crea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021