Left Menu

Explosion at Dutch COVID-19 test centre appears intentional, police say

Dutch police on Wednesday said a coronavirus testing centre north of Amsterdam appeared to have been intentionally targeted after an explosion went off at the facility before it opened. The blast in the town of Bovenkarspel, 55 km (35 miles) north of the capital, shattered windows but caused no injuries, police from the province of North Holland said in a statement.

Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 03-03-2021 14:41 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 14:28 IST
Explosion at Dutch COVID-19 test centre appears intentional, police say
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Dutch police on Wednesday said a coronavirus testing center north of Amsterdam appeared to have been intentionally targeted after an explosion went off at the facility before it opened.

The blast in the town of Bovenkarspel, 55 km (35 miles) north of the capital, shattered windows but caused no injuries, police from the province of North Holland said in a statement. They said they had cordoned off the area to investigate. The incident comes shortly before national elections on March 17 widely seen as a referendum on the government's handling of the pandemic. Prime Minister Mark Rutte's conservative VVD Party is likely to remain the largest, according to opinion polls.

The metal remains of the explosive, about 10 cm by 10 cm (4 inches by 4 inches) in size, were found on the front of the building and "must have been placed" there, police spokesman Menno Hartenberg told Reuters. "We don't know yet exactly what exploded, the explosives experts must first investigate," Hartenberg said.

"What we're saying is that something like that doesn't just happen by accident, it has to be laid," the spokesman said. The region around Bovenkarspel, a rural town, is currently suffering one of the Netherlands' worst COVID-19 outbreaks, with 181 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, compared with around 27 per 100,000 nationally. At least one hospital has been forced to send patients to other provinces due to lack of space in its intensive care units.

Wednesday marks the first day in several months in which lockdown measures in the Netherlands have been slightly eased, with hairdressers reopening and non-essential stores allowed to accept a small number of visitors by appointment. A night-time curfew from 9 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. remains in place. Anger against healthcare authorities has increased since the start of 2021 and the head of the country's National Institute for Health is now accompanied by a security detail to public appearances.

A security guard was inside the testing center when the explosive went off but was not injured, national broadcaster NOS reported.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Five Bolivian students killed in fall after balcony railing collapse

Google expands data regions coverage to Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides user indices

Health News Roundup: Increase in global COVID-19 infections; advice against hydroxychloroquine and more

Google makes it easier to join Meet calls from 3rd party systems

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

China: Calls for 2022 Winter Olympics boycott doomed to fail

Calls for a boycott of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics on human rights grounds are doomed to failure, a Chinese government spokesperson said Wednesday, as lawmakers and political advisers began converging on Chinas capital for the biggest ...

Japan PM Suga considering 2-week extension of COVID-19 state of emergency for Tokyo region

Japans Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Wednesday the government is considering a two-week extension of a state of emergency in the Tokyo area due to the pressure on the medical system from COVID-19 cases.I think that about two weeks w...

HC seeks Delhi govt reply on land owners' plea to transfer ownership to State to build school

The Delhi High Court Wednesday sought the response of the Delhi government on a unique plea by land owners who are willing to transfer their ownership of the land to the State to build a school on it.Justice Prathiba M Singh said since the ...

Nicole Kidman, Cynthia Erivo to feature in Apple anthology series 'Roar'

Apple TV Plus has green lit a new anthology series which will feature a star-studded cast of Nicole Kidman, Cynthia Erivo Allison Brie and Merritt Wever.Titled Roar, the show is a collection of darkly comic feminist fables. It has been crea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021