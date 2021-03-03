Left Menu

World Bank readies COVID-19 vaccine funds for around 30 African countries

Many rely on the World Health Organization's vaccine-sharing scheme COVAX, which delivered its first doses last week with a shipment to Ghana. The World Bank said financing projects were being prepared in African countries including the Democratic Republic of Congo, Ethiopia, Niger, Mozambique, Tunisia, eSwatini, Rwanda and Senegal, without disclosing the amount of support under discussion.

Reuters | Abuja | Updated: 03-03-2021 15:17 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 14:53 IST
World Bank readies COVID-19 vaccine funds for around 30 African countries
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

The World Bank is preparing emergency financing to help about 30 African countries access COVID-19 vaccines, the global lender told Reuters, as the continent scrambles to secure doses and start immunizing vulnerable groups.

Only a handful of African governments have launched mass vaccination campaigns, whereas some countries in wealthier parts of the world have already administered millions of doses. Many rely on the World Health Organization's vaccine-sharing scheme COVAX, which delivered its first doses last week with a shipment to Ghana.

The World Bank said financing projects were being prepared in African countries including the Democratic Republic of Congo, Ethiopia, Niger, Mozambique, Tunisia, eSwatini, Rwanda, and Senegal, without disclosing the amount of support under discussion. "The funds are available now, and for most African countries, the financing would be on grant or highly concessional terms," a bank spokesperson said in response to questions.

Last month the World Bank approved financing of $5 million from the International Development Association to provide Cape Verde with vaccines. "This is the first World Bank-financed operation in Africa to support a country's COVID-19 immunization plan and help with the purchase and distribution of vaccines," the spokesperson added.

Africa's reported coronavirus death toll recently surpassed 100,000, a fraction of the fatalities reported on other continents, but is rising fast as a second wave overwhelms hospitals. African countries that have started vaccinating include South Africa, Zimbabwe, Senegal, Morocco, and Egypt.

Last week the African Union's disease control body said the continental bloc was backing calls for drugmakers to waive some intellectual property rights on vaccines to speed up their roll-out to poorer countries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Five Bolivian students killed in fall after balcony railing collapse

Google expands data regions coverage to Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides user indices

Health News Roundup: Increase in global COVID-19 infections; advice against hydroxychloroquine and more

Google makes it easier to join Meet calls from 3rd party systems

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Need of the hour is to reduce logistics cost: Goyal

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday said the need of the hour is to reduce logistics cost in the country as India cannot be competitive if this cost remains high.He also said the investments in the Sagarmala project wil...

OPEC+ considers oil output roll over for April, sources say

OPEC and allies, known as OPEC, are considering rolling over oil production cuts from March into April instead of raising output because of fragile oil demand recovery due to persisting worries about the coronavirus, three OPEC sources told...

Explosion at Dutch COVID-19 test centre appears intentional, police say

An explosive went off at a coronavirus testing centre north of Amsterdam before sunrise on Wednesday, shattering windows but causing no injuries in what police called an intentional attack.An explosives team was on site in the town of Boven...

China: Calls for 2022 Winter Olympics boycott doomed to fail

Calls for a boycott of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics on human rights grounds are doomed to failure, a Chinese government spokesperson said Wednesday, as lawmakers and political advisers began converging on Chinas capital for the biggest ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021