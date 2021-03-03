Japan to extend coronavirus state of emergency for Tokyo region until March 21 - TBS

Japan's government plans to extend a state of emergency over the coronavirus for Tokyo and three neighbouring prefectures by two weeks, until March 21, broadcaster TBS reported on Wednesday.

While new coronavirus cases have fallen significantly from a peak in early January, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said on Tuesday the pace of decline had slowed, expressing concern that it may not be enough to lift restrictions.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)