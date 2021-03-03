Left Menu

Explosion at Dutch COVID-19 test centre appears intentional, police say

An explosive went off at a coronavirus testing centre north of Amsterdam before sunrise on Wednesday, shattering windows but causing no injuries in what police called an intentional attack. An explosives team was on site in the town of Bovenkarspel, 55 km (35 miles) north of the capital, to examine the device, police in the province of North Holland said.

Reuters | Updated: 03-03-2021 15:35 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 15:35 IST
Explosion at Dutch COVID-19 test centre appears intentional, police say

An explosive went off at a coronavirus testing centre north of Amsterdam before sunrise on Wednesday, shattering windows but causing no injuries in what police called an intentional attack.

An explosives team was on site in the town of Bovenkarspel, 55 km (35 miles) north of the capital, to examine the device, police in the province of North Holland said. The metal remains of the explosive, about 10 cm by 10 cm (4 inches by 4 inches) in size, were found in front of the building and "must have been placed" there, police spokesman Menno Hartenberg told Reuters.

"We don't know yet exactly what exploded, the explosives experts must first investigate," Hartenberg said. "What we're saying is that something like that doesn't just happen by accident, it has to be laid," the spokesman said.

A security guard who was inside the testing centre at the time was not injured, national broadcaster NOS reported. The incident comes shortly before national elections on March 17 widely seen as a referendum on the government's handling of the pandemic.

Anger against healthcare authorities has increased since the start of 2021, with the head of the country's National Institute for Health now accompanied by a security detail. Another test location was burned down during several days of rioting in January sparked by the introduction of a night-time curfew from 9 p.m. to 4:30 a.m.

The region around Bovenkarspel, a rural town, is currently suffering one of the Netherlands' worst COVID-19 outbreaks, with 181 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, compared with around 27 per 100,000 nationally. At least one hospital has been forced to send patients to other provinces due to lack of space in its intensive care units. Wednesday is the first day in several months in which lockdown measures in the Netherlands have been slightly eased, with hairdressers reopening and non-essential stores allowed to accept a small number of visitors by appointment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Five Bolivian students killed in fall after balcony railing collapse

Google expands data regions coverage to Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides user indices

Health News Roundup: Increase in global COVID-19 infections; advice against hydroxychloroquine and more

Google makes it easier to join Meet calls from 3rd party systems

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

'How will they survive?': Myanmar coup cuts lifeline for migrants' families

Since arriving in Thailand a few years ago, Myanmar migrant worker Own Mar Shwe had been sending money home every month for her family to buy food and medicine. That came to an abrupt halt last month.Like millions of Myanmar migrants who wo...

Hungary's ruling Fidesz leaves largest EU parliamentary group

Hungarys ruling Fidesz party said on Wednesday it was leaving the largest centre-right political group in the European Parliament after the faction moved towards suspending it in a tug-of-war over Prime Minister Viktor Orbans democratic rec...

Britain raises contactless limit as COVID accelerates electronic payments

Britain is more than doubling to 100 pounds 139.75 the limit on contactless payments made with debit or credit cards, the finance ministry said on Wednesday, as COVID-19 accelerates a shift to electronic payments from cash.The finance minis...

Deloitte to pay Malaysia $80 mln to settle claims linked to 1MDB

Audit firm Deloitte PLT will pay Malaysias government 80 million to resolve all claims related to its auditing of accounts of scandal-linked state fund 1MDB and its unit SRC International from 2011 to 2014, the finance ministry said on Wedn...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021