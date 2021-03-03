Sikkim governor gets COVID vaccine

Sikkim Governor Ganga Prasad and his wife Kamla Devi on Wednesday received the COVID-19 vaccine, officials said.

Prasad and his wife were administered the first jab of the COVID-19 vaccine at the STNM Hospital here, they said.

Prasad, 81, spent half-an-hour at the hospital under the supervision of the doctors before he and his wife left for the Raj Bhavan, they added.

The vaccine is safe and everyone should take it when their chance comes, state Health Minister Mani Kumar Sharma quoted the governor as saying.

