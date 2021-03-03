Left Menu

2nd phase Day-3: Elderly queue up to get COVID-19 vaccine

Elderly people have queued up on Wednesday at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in the national capital to get themselves vaccinated in the second phase of India's COVID-19 vaccination drive.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2021 16:26 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 16:15 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Dr. Shalini Chawala, a COVID-19 vaccination nodal officer said 200 people who are above 60 years old are coming each day to get the COVID-19 jab at Ganga Ram hospital. She also said senior citizens are kept under observation for 30 minutes at the hospital after their vaccination.

"Fortunately no complications or any kind of problem have occurred, everything is smooth till now," Chawal said. She added that the hospital is availing services from nursing students at the vaccination center.

As most of the senior citizens are not tech-friendly, the students are helping them to register online for vaccination. Rakesh Mohan Diwan a 70-year-old at the hospital said, "Prime minister Narendra Modi has given courage to the country by taking the dose. The arrangements are very good here, everything is happening very systematically".

Preeti Jain, another 65-year-old said, "It's not a problem for us to stand in the queue as it's for our own benefit. If we go to see a doctor we wait for our turn, then why not here," she said. She also said the arrangements at the vaccination centre were good.

