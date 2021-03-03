Left Menu

Blast damages Dutch virus test center; experts probe cause

Nobody was hurt.Police in the province of North Holland tweeted that an explosive went off near the testing center in Bovenkarspel just before 7 a.m. Police cordoned off the area, which is 60 kilometers 40 miles north of Amsterdam, and were investigating the cause of the blast.Police spokesman Menno Hartenberg said it was unclear whether the testing center was deliberately targeted or when the facility would be able to reopen.He said it was clear that the explosive didnt get there by accident.

PTI | Thehague | Updated: 03-03-2021 16:40 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 16:28 IST
Blast damages Dutch virus test center; experts probe cause
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A blast smashed five windows at a coronavirus testing center in a small Dutch town early Wednesday and explosive experts were called in to investigate, police said. Nobody was hurt.

Police in the province of North Holland tweeted that "an explosive went off" near the testing center in Bovenkarspel just before 7 a.m. Police cordoned off the area, which is 60 kilometers (40 miles) north of Amsterdam, and were investigating the cause of the blast.

Police spokesman Menno Hartenberg said it was unclear whether the testing center was deliberately targeted or when the facility would be able to reopen.

He said it was clear that the explosive didn't ''get there by accident. But we have no idea at the moment who exactly left it there and what the intention was." Police said a metal cylinder that had exploded was found outside the building.

The northern regions of North Holland province have been identified as a virus hotspot in recent weeks, with infection numbers higher than the national average.

In January, rioters torched a coronavirus test facility in the fishing village of Urk on the first night of a 9 p.m.-to-4:30 a.m. nationwide curfew imposed as part of the government's latest coronavirus lockdown.

Attacks health workers and facilities around the world have increased amid the COVID-19 pandemic. A new report by the Geneva-based Insecurity Insight and the University of California, Berkeley's Human Rights Center identified more than 1,100 threats or acts of violence against health care workers and facilities last year.

Some Dutch lockdown restrictions were relaxed Wednesday with hairdressers, masseurs and other "contact professions" allowed to reopen if they adhere to strict social distancing and hygiene measures.

Nonessential shops also were allowed to reopen in the Netherlands for the first time since mid-December, though only to very limited numbers of customers who make an appointment in advance.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Five Bolivian students killed in fall after balcony railing collapse

Google expands data regions coverage to Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides user indices

Health News Roundup: Increase in global COVID-19 infections; advice against hydroxychloroquine and more

Google makes it easier to join Meet calls from 3rd party systems

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Top FIFA gamers from India set to battle it out in first-ever AIFF eFootball Challenge

Indias best FIFA gamers are set to take part in the first-ever AIFF eFootball Challenge beginning on March 20, wherein 16 of the top eligible Playstation eAthletes of the country will be competing against each another.The competition to be ...

VIL teams up with Aditya Birla Health Insurance; to offer benefit on mobile recharges

Telecom operator Vodafone Idea VIL has partnered with Aditya Birla Health Insurance to offer health insurance benefit on mobile recharges.The Vi Hospicare offering would provide hospitalisation cover for the telcos prepaid customers, the co...

Gujarat: Vadodara Central Jail inmates launch radio station

Inmates of the Vadodara Central Jail on Wednesday launched their own radio station, in an initiative aimed at rehabilitation and reformation of prisoners and to help them express their creative side, officials said.Around 1,500 prisoners ar...

'How will they survive?': Myanmar coup cuts lifeline for migrants' families

Since arriving in Thailand a few years ago, Myanmar migrant worker Own Mar Shwe had been sending money home every month for her family to buy food and medicine. That came to an abrupt halt last month.Like millions of Myanmar migrants who wo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021