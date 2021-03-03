Meghalaya governor receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik on Wednesday received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a government hospital here.

''Governor received the first dose of Covishield vaccine today at the Ganesh Das government maternal and child hospital,'' a statement issued by the Raj Bhavan said.

The governor did not experience any side effect, a Raj Bhavan official said.

Till March 1, 17,626 of the 29,282 beneficiaries had received the first dose of the vaccine in the state, health services director Aman War said.

