Meghalaya governor receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Meghalaya governor receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccinePTI | Shillong | Updated: 03-03-2021 16:41 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 16:41 IST
Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik on Wednesday received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a government hospital here.
''Governor received the first dose of Covishield vaccine today at the Ganesh Das government maternal and child hospital,'' a statement issued by the Raj Bhavan said.
The governor did not experience any side effect, a Raj Bhavan official said.
Till March 1, 17,626 of the 29,282 beneficiaries had received the first dose of the vaccine in the state, health services director Aman War said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
