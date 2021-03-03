Left Menu

S.Korea investigates deaths of two who received AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

By Tuesday midnight, 85,904 people had received the first doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine and 1,524 had been given Pfizer shots, KDCA said in a statement. South Korea reported 444 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, up from 344 on Monday, raising the country's tally to 90,816 infections, with 1,612 deaths.

Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 03-03-2021 17:08 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 17:05 IST
S.Korea investigates deaths of two who received AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

South Korean authorities are investigating the deaths of two people, both with pre-existing conditions, who died within days of receiving AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine. AstraZeneca said it was aware of the investigation by the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA), but the safety of the vaccine has been extensively studied in clinical trials with data confirming it is generally well tolerated.

"KDCA is conducting epidemiological surveys with relevant local authorities...to confirm any link with inoculation," KDCA Director Jeong Eun-kyeong told a briefing. But it did not yet confirm any causal relationship to the vaccine.

A 63-year-old nursing home patient with cerebrovascular disease, developed symptoms including high fever, after being given the vaccine four days ago, Jeong said. The man was moved to a larger hospital on Tuesday, but died after showing symptoms of blood poisoning and pneumonia, Yonhap news agency reported.

Another nursing home patient in his 50s with a cardiac disorder and diabetes died on Wednesday after suffering multiple heart attacks, having received the vaccine a day earlier, the agency said. Jeong said there were no cases of fatalities from receiving COVID-19 vaccines developed by AstraZeneca or Pfizer/BioNTech. However, did urge people to take the shot when they are feeling in good health.

The KDCA said that out of the people who had received the coronavirus vaccines, 207 had adverse reactions, including three cases of severe allergic reactions, known as anaphylaxis. South Korea began vaccinating its population last week. By Tuesday midnight, 85,904 people had received the first doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine and 1,524 had been given Pfizer shots, KDCA said in a statement.

South Korea reported 444 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, up from 344 on Monday, raising the country's tally to 90,816 infections, with 1,612 deaths. The agency earlier said it would provide compensation of over 430 million won ($383,500) for deaths from the COVID-19 vaccine.

($1 = 1,120 won)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Five Bolivian students killed in fall after balcony railing collapse

Google expands data regions coverage to Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides user indices

Health News Roundup: Increase in global COVID-19 infections; advice against hydroxychloroquine and more

Google makes it easier to join Meet calls from 3rd party systems

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Odisha man abducted for ransom

A man from Odishas Balasore district has been allegedly abducted and kept in captivity at a place in Kolkata for a ransom of Rs eight lakh, the police said on Wednesday quoting complaints filed by his family members.The man is a resident of...

Indigenously developed spectrograph commissioned on Devasthal Optical Telescope

Indian scientists have indigenously designed and developed a low-cost optical spectrograph that can locate sources of faint light from distant quasars and galaxies in a very young universe, regions around supermassive black holes around the...

'Next big leap': Netflix to offer 41 new shows to lure Indian viewers

Netflix said on Wednesday it would release 41 shows and films in India this year, calling the move its next big leap in the worlds second most populous nation where video streaming services have become more popular. India, with its 1.3 bill...

DoT's wireless monitoring wing brings down 140 illegal mobile signal boosters in Delhi

The wireless technology monitoring group of the Department of Telecommunications DoT has brought down 140 illegal mobile signal boosters during a week-long raid in the national capital.The raids were conducted between February 18 and 24 in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021