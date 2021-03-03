Left Menu

Austria to get extra vaccines, study S.African variant hotspot

Austria will receive an extra 100,000 doses of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine to administer to all adults in a hotspot of the South African variant and carry out a study there on the drug's efficacy, the government said on Wednesday.

Reuters | Vienna | Updated: 03-03-2021 17:51 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 17:31 IST
Austria to get extra vaccines, study S.African variant hotspot
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Austria will receive an extra 100,000 doses of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine to administer to all adults in a hotspot of the South African variant and carry out a study there on the drug's efficacy, the government said on Wednesday. Last month, Austrian authorities made a negative coronavirus test compulsory to leave the Alpine province of Tyrol, which has one of Europe's worst outbreaks of the South African virus variant. Studies suggest existing coronavirus vaccines could be less effective against that variant.

Austria is part of the European Union's vaccine purchase programme and the European Commission has agreed to grant it the extra doses, which it plans to administer to all adults in the Tyrolean district of Schwaz, the area hardest hit by the variant, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz told a news conference. "Our goal must be to extinguish as best we can this variant, which represents a threat for us, not only in Tyrol but in all of Austria," Kurz said. He added that the number of active cases in Tyrol had fallen to fewer than 100 from a peak of around 200.

An international study will also be carried out in Schwaz to determine "whether the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is as effective against the South African variant as we expect", Kurz said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Five Bolivian students killed in fall after balcony railing collapse

Google expands data regions coverage to Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides user indices

Health News Roundup: Increase in global COVID-19 infections; advice against hydroxychloroquine and more

Google makes it easier to join Meet calls from 3rd party systems

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mumbai: IT officials leave Anurag Kashyap's residence after conducting raid

Income Tax officials have left the residence of film director Anurag Kashyap in Mumbai after conducting a raid on Wednesday. Earlier today, Income Tax officials conducted raids at the properties of film director Anurag Kashyap, film produce...

UK to hike corporation tax to 25% from 19% from 2023, Sunak says

Britain will raise corporation tax to 25 from 19 from 2023, finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Wednesday. The government is providing business with over 100 billion pounds of support to get through this pandemic so it is fair and necessar...

Odisha man abducted for ransom

A man from Odishas Balasore district has been allegedly abducted and kept in captivity at a place in Kolkata for a ransom of Rs eight lakh, the police said on Wednesday quoting complaints filed by his family members.The man is a resident of...

Indigenously developed spectrograph commissioned on Devasthal Optical Telescope

Indian scientists have indigenously designed and developed a low-cost optical spectrograph that can locate sources of faint light from distant quasars and galaxies in a very young universe, regions around supermassive black holes around the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021