Bharat Biotech's Covaxin 81 pc efficient in Phase 3 trials

Bharat Biotech's Covaxin 81 pc efficient in Phase 3 trialsPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2021 17:34 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 17:34 IST
Vaccine major Bharat Biotech on Wednesday said its COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin, has demonstrated an interim vaccine efficacy of 81 per cent in the Phase 3 clinical trials.
The trials involved 25,800 subjects, the largest ever conducted in India, in partnership with the Indian Council of Medical Research, the Hyderabad-based company said in a statement.
''Today is an important milestone in vaccine discovery, for science and our fight against coronavirus. With today's results from our Phase 3 clinical trials, we have now reported data on our COVID-19 vaccine from Phase 1, 2, and 3 trials involving around 27,000 participants,'' Bharat Biotech Chairman and Managing Director Krishna Ella said.
Covaxin demonstrates high clinical efficacy trend against COVID-19 but also significant immunogenicity against the rapidly emerging variants, he added.
Covaxin has been indigenously developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).
Covaxin and Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covishield are the two vaccines that are being administered in the country.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
South Africa asks Serum Institute of India to take back 1 mln vaccine doses-report
QAD Signs Partnership Agreement with ESDS Software Solution in India
Indian-origin Preeti Sinha to lead UN Capital Development Fund
India reports 9,121 new COVID-19 cases, 81 deaths in last 24 hours
Indian exports to US up 14 pc to $4.9 billion in December