Left Menu

Frontline Singapore bank staff to get COVID-19 vaccines

"Our employees performing essential roles in critical operations have been invited to indicate their interest to be vaccinated under this program," said Patrick Chew, head of operational risk management at OCBC Bank. Around 73% of healthcare workers working in the public and private sector have been vaccinated with at least the first dose of vaccine and about 72% of frontline and essential workers in the aviation and maritime sectors have also been vaccinated, the health minister said in February.

Reuters | Singapore | Updated: 03-03-2021 17:56 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 17:36 IST
Frontline Singapore bank staff to get COVID-19 vaccines
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Staff at Singapore's banks engaged in key operations are being offered COVID-19 vaccinations, making it one of the first global centres to inoculate its financial services industry.

"Workers performing critical operations in systemically important financial institutions in Singapore have been invited to indicate their interest to be vaccinated," the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) told Reuters on Wednesday. Local banks DBS Group Holdings, OCBC and UOB, regional lender Maybank and global banks HSBC, Citigroup and Standard Chartered are part of the vaccination drive, bank representatives and the central bank said.

The move follows the vaccination of most frontline workers in Singapore's healthcare and aviation sectors. Singapore's central bank said its move was in line with the recommendations of an expert panel appointed by the Ministry of Health last year.

Bank workers being offered the vaccines include those involved in operations that enable the delivery of essential financial services and support, such as cash withdrawals and deposits, treasury management and payments, the MAS said. "The vaccination program will be rolled out to these essential workers in the financial sector in phases," it said.

It was not immediately clear when the vaccination drive for financial workers would begin. The city-state of 5.7 million people has largely brought the virus under control with strict rules, mask-wearing and contact tracing. Life has returned to near normal but with limitations on gatherings.

Last month, Singapore's health ministry reported "good progress" in its COVID-19 vaccination program, which kicked off on Dec. 30. "Our employees performing essential roles in critical operations have been invited to indicate their interest to be vaccinated under this program," said Patrick Chew, head of operational risk management at OCBC Bank.

Around 73% of healthcare workers working in the public and private sector have been vaccinated with at least the first dose of vaccine and about 72% of frontline and essential workers in the aviation and maritime sectors have also been vaccinated, the health minister said in February. Vaccines in Singapore are voluntary and free.

Some banks are giving their employees a day off and arranging virtual webinars with infectious disease experts to promote the benefits of the vaccines. Olfert de Wit, chief operating officer at HSBC Singapore, said the bank had been invited by the government to nominate "employees who perform roles that are critical to the continued functioning of Singapore's financial sector".

Singapore aims to make vaccinations available to its entire population by the end of 2021.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Five Bolivian students killed in fall after balcony railing collapse

Google expands data regions coverage to Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides user indices

Health News Roundup: Increase in global COVID-19 infections; advice against hydroxychloroquine and more

Google makes it easier to join Meet calls from 3rd party systems

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mumbai: IT officials leave Anurag Kashyap's residence after conducting raid

Income Tax officials have left the residence of film director Anurag Kashyap in Mumbai after conducting a raid on Wednesday. Earlier today, Income Tax officials conducted raids at the properties of film director Anurag Kashyap, film produce...

UK to hike corporation tax to 25% from 19% from 2023, Sunak says

Britain will raise corporation tax to 25 from 19 from 2023, finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Wednesday. The government is providing business with over 100 billion pounds of support to get through this pandemic so it is fair and necessar...

Odisha man abducted for ransom

A man from Odishas Balasore district has been allegedly abducted and kept in captivity at a place in Kolkata for a ransom of Rs eight lakh, the police said on Wednesday quoting complaints filed by his family members.The man is a resident of...

Indigenously developed spectrograph commissioned on Devasthal Optical Telescope

Indian scientists have indigenously designed and developed a low-cost optical spectrograph that can locate sources of faint light from distant quasars and galaxies in a very young universe, regions around supermassive black holes around the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021