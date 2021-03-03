Left Menu

President Kovind gets first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2021 17:51 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 17:41 IST
President Kovind gets first dose of COVID-19 vaccine
President of India Ram Nath Kovind (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI

President Ram Nath Kovind was administered the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at an army hospital on Wednesday and urged all eligible citizens to get vaccinated.

According to tweets on his official handle, the president, 75, was accompanied by his daughter when the vaccine dose was administered to him at the army's Research and Referral Hospital here.

The President thanked all doctors, nurses, health workers and administrators who are successfully implementing the largest vaccination drive in history and urged all eligible citizens to get vaccinated.

