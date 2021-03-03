Second UK study to test gout drug as potential COVID-19 treatment

A large British study looking into potential early-stage COVID-19 treatments will begin testing gout medication colchicine and has widened enrolment criteria for the arm of the trial, University of Oxford researchers said on Wednesday.

The anti-inflammatory drug is already being tested in another UK study dubbed RECOVERY, which is the world's largest clinical trial of treatments for patients hospitalized with COVID-19.

